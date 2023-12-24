Labour Christmas Pub Quiz Answers 2023: Check scores here – but no cheating

1) Which of these are proscribed organisations?

Answer: 2 and 3: Socialist Organiser and Socialist Appeal.

2) What Halloween themed gaffe did Labour PPC Darren Rodwell commit this year?

Answer: 3. Damaging graves

3) What did the protester who threw glitter on Keir Starmer want?

Answer: 1. A citizens assembly

4) Which of these unions are affiliated to the party

Answer: 1, 3, and 4.

5)Who is the NEC chair?

Answer: James Asser.

Round 2: Johns, Jons, Jonathans, Johnnys

1)Which John is a founder of Momentum?

Answer: 2. Jon Lansman.

2) When did John Smith die (½ point for the year, ½ for the year and the month).

Answer: May 1994.

3) Which of these is a LabourList columnist

Answer: John Denham.

4)How many Johns or Jonathans in the Shadow Cabinet [as of November 2023]

Answer: 3. 3 (Ashworth, Reynolds, Healey).

5) How many Johns in the PLP

Answer: 2. 8 (Ashworth, Reynolds, Healey, Spellar, Trickett, Cruddas, Cryer, McDonnell).

Round 3: Quote round!

1). “He died Jeremy. He tragically died”

David Miliband said this of Anthony Crosland.

2) Harold Wilson: “The Labour Party is a moral crusade or it is …”

Answer: 2. Nothing

3) What did Labour aide Jo Moore famous describe as “a good day to bury bad news”?

Answer: 9/11

4) A reported text exchange between two Labour MPs that happened in 2016:

Answer: Person X is Neil Coyle. Person Y is Jeremy Corbyn.

5) Which Labour MP reportedly told a blind journalist to “move out of my fucking way” in 2011?

Answer: Lyn Brown.

Round 4: The Conservative Enemy

1)What song was Therese Coffey filmed singing the night before cutting universal credit by £20 per week?

Answer: 3. Time of my life

2) What is Rishi Sunak’s favourite book?

Answer: 1. Riders, by Jilly Cooper

3) For whom would Dominic Raab take the knee? (Choose all that apply)

Answer: 1. His wife and 3. The Queen

4) In 2018, Jeremy Hunt publicly did what to his wife?

Answer: 1. Confused her nationality

5) Which foodstuff brand did Kemi Badenoch denounce by name in her leadership launch?

Answer: 2. Ben and Jerry’s ice cream

Round 5: By-elections!

1) Before he was Labour’s by-election candidate and victor, Michael Shanks made Glasgow local news by doing what during lockdown?

Answer: 3. Ran down every street in Glasgow

2) Labour’s by-election candidate in Mid Bedfordshire made the front page of the Sun when it was discovered he had dressed up as what as part of a protest

Answer: 2. A zombie.

3) What is Keir Mather’s majority?

Answer: 3. 4161 votes

4) Which union did Sarah Edwards previously work for?

Answer: Unite.

5) How many by-elections have there been since the last general election?

Answer: 4. 19