Bold, exemplary, compassionate: Mark Drakeford tributes as he quits as Welsh Labour leader

Mark Drakeford has announced that he is stepping down as Welsh First Minister, saying in a statement that nominations for his successor as Welsh Labour leader will be opening “shortly”.

Drakeford – who has held the role of Welsh First Minister since 2018 – said in a statement this morning, published on X, formerly Twitter: “When I stood for election as leader of Welsh Labour, I said I would stand down during the current Senedd term. That time has now come.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as leader of this party. Together, we have achieved a huge amount over the last five years in some of the toughest times we have known.

“Despite all the chaos in Westminster, the ongoing impact of Brexit, climate change and the pandemic, by working together, we have delivered record results for Welsh Labour in the local government and Senedd elections.

“Our greatest task is still ahead of us – to return a Labour UK government and start repairing the huge damage which has been inflicted by the Tories over the last 13 years.

“I will work tirelessly to secure that Labour victory and to continue delivering on the promises we made to people all across Wales in 2021 to deliver a stronger, fairer and greener Wales.”

Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan called him an “exemplary” public servant, while Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens praised his “remarkable stewardship” of Wales through Covid and role as a “builder” of devolution and Labour’s electoral success in Wales.

Another Labour MP in Wales, Beth Winter, called him “collegiate”, “compassionate” and said he “championed a uniquely Welsh Labour that defined ‘clear red water’ and spent political capital on a number of bold progressive causes”.

In a statement to the press today, Drakeford said nominations for his successor as Welsh Labour leader will open “shortly”, adding that he is “confident” the process can be concluded by the “end of the spring term”, with the name of the winner put to Senedd members before Easter recess.

He said: “In the meantime, I will remain as First Minister in the full sense of that job. And that’s because we have a very busy few months ahead of us in the Welsh government and in the Senedd… I will be fully focused until the day I cease being First Minister on the job that I do on behalf of people here in Wales.”

“There will be plenty of time for political obituaries and retrospection once I cease to be First Minister, but not before,” Drakeford added.

Drakeford had previously announced that he did not plan to serve the whole current Senedd term as First Minister, saying in 2020 that he hoped to lead the Welsh government “well into the next Senedd term” but adding that around his 70th birthday would “be time for somebody else to have a chance to do this job”.

He revealed in August that he would not stand again for election to the Senedd in 2026, having served as Senedd member for Cardiff West since 2011.