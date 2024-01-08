Anas Sarwar to pro-independence voters: ‘We may disagree, but let’s unite’

Anas Sarwar has used his new year’s message to urge Scottish voters to unite behind Labour “regardless of how they voted before”, arguing that his party can “do better than the managed decline of the Tories and the SNP”.

The Scottish Labour leader said that he expected 2024 to be a “momentous year in the history of British and Scottish politics”, urging voters in Scotland to vote the Conservatives out of government and to “turn the page on the SNP too”.

Sarwar addressed the issue of Scottish independence, commenting:”Let me say to those that may have supported independence in the past, and may even consider it in the future.

“I don’t support independence, and I don’t support a referendum, but I accept that we need change right now.

“We may ultimately disagree on the final destination for Scotland, but on this part of the journey, let’s unite to change our country and get rid of this Tory government.”

Anas Sarwar tells supporters he expects the Tories and the SNP to go ‘dirty’ in the general election campaign. pic.twitter.com/az7osH6kyT — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) January 8, 2024

The Scottish Labour leader delivered the remarks this morning in Rutherglen, in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency that Labour gained from the SNP at a by-election in October.

Michael Shanks became Labour’s 2nd Scottish MP when he won the seat with a majority of 9446.

There will be 57 Westminster seats up for grabs in Scotland at the next general election. The next elections to the Scottish parliament in Holyrood will be in 2026.