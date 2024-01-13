Jewish Labour Movement conference: ‘Members feel Labour is their home once more’

When the Jewish Labour Movement gathers together this Sunday for our sixth one-day conference, it is with renewed confidence, vigour and enthusiasm, fighting to make Keir Starmer Prime Minister and deliver the Labour government that the country needs and deserves.

Since the last time we met for our London Conference, Labour has been taken out of special measures by EHRC. This would not have been possible without the decisive leadership of Keir Starmer.

Thanks to Keir, JLM members once again feel Labour is not just a safe space, but their natural political home.

His commitment from day one of his leadership to zero tolerance of antisemitism – and of anyone who downplays or denies it has allowed Jews to once more have the safe space we need in the Labour Party.

This year we meet against the difficult backdrop of the continued conflict in Israel and Palestine and increased tensions at home.

It is more important than ever that progressive Jews and our allies meet to discuss the ongoing conflict and how we move toward a lasting peace abroad and reducing tensions domestically.

But, as progressives, we care about all the issues that the Labour Party – indeed, the country – cares about, such as the NHS, policing, the environment, culture, education and prosperity.

We will be welcoming Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting and Jonathan Freedland as they discuss the need for reform to the NHS.

Shadow Education Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson will be joined by Joel Rosen to discuss what a progressive and winning agenda for our education system looks like.

And to focus on the vital task of achieving power, we’ll hear from Morgan McSweeney and Pat McFadden, on how Labour will win the next general election. It will provide fascinating insight into how the party’s election guru is approaching the fast approaching general election.

Margaret Hodge will be joined by Ruth Anderson as they reflect on her four decades of public service as Margaret steps down as the MP for Barking. This will be a moment for us to thank Margaret for her huge commitment both to the party and to our movement.

Join us as Labour sets out its vision for a government that puts the British public first. We also have two very special guests you won’t want to miss! Book your tickets here.