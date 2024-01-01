New Year’s Resolutions: What Labour politicians are pledging

Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow minister without portfolio and Torfaen MP

I’ve got one overriding New Year’s resolution next year – and that’s to do everything possible, along with LabourList readers, to get rid of this awful Tory government.

In my private life, I’d like to keep up with the jogging habit I’ve been sticking to this last year. There’s nothing quite like jogging through the hills of the Welsh valleys to give you some amazing fresh air, great views and aching legs!

Sarah Owen, Luton North MP

NY resolution for 2023 was to get fitter and stronger, and managed that.

But for 2024, my team would probably like me to just be on time!

Paul Sweeney, Glasgow MSP

My New Year’s resolution is to stop doom scrolling into the wee hours. That was also my resolution last year so that tells you how it is going. With a general election looming, I am not sure it stands a chance this year either.

Nadia Whittome, Nottingham East MP

I’ve spent the past year telling people I’m “entering my cooking era” but have still barely made any meals more complicated than pasta and stir-fries.

So next year my resolution is to actually enter my cooking era instead of just talking about it.

Alex Sobel, Leeds North West MP

In terms of resolutions my running has gone to pot, so to run at least 10k every week.

Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Equalities Secretary and Oxford East MP

More porridge, fewer fry-ups.

Sarah Edwards, Tamworth MP