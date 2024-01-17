Home

‘Inspirational’: Tributes to Tony Lloyd after death of MP ‘dedicated to service’

Tom Belger

Tributes have been paid to the Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd after his family announced his death after an illness.

The 73-year-old had said on X (previously Twitter) recently that he had been receiving treatment for blood cancer for some time, but that it had turned into an “aggresive and untreatable” leukaemia.


His family said in a statement that he “died peacefully” this morning, and had been working until a few days ago as “his passion was helping others”.

“He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met,” they added.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called it a “terrible loss”, and expressed his “deepest condolences” to his family. He praised Lloyd’s “devotion to his country”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Tony Lloyd’s death.

“He dedicated his life to public service and improving the lives of the people he served. I will miss his friendship and his advice. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Fellow Labour MP Debbie Abrahams said: “I am utterly devastated by the news that my friend and colleague Sir Tony Lloyd has passed away.

“Tony was an inspirational person and Parliamentarian. His compassion, humility and gentle manner made him so well liked on all sides.”

His death is likely to trigger another parliamentary by-election.

