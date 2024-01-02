Welsh Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Miles reveals his five immediate priorities

Welsh Labour leadership candidate Jeremy Miles has announced what his priorities would be if he becomes First Minister.

Miles has stated that in his first week in office he would:

“Appoint a government where at least half of all ministers are women”

“Kick start the setting up of a new Delivery Unit in the Welsh Government”

“Get the review of 20 mph underway”

“Initiate fresh discussions with patients, health bodies and health unions about how we help the NHS adapt to respond to current and future pressures”

“Direct the establishment of a new National Economic Council to advise the government on strategic policies to deliver sustainable economic prosperity and solidarity”

Miles further commented: “I will be announcing policy priorities in the coming weeks. Today’s five actions point to kind of government I want to lead – reflecting our communities, focused on the economy, relentless in protecting and improving public services, and open to scrutiny.”

Miles currently serves as minister for education and Welsh language under First Minister Mark Drakeford, who announced his intention to step down at the end of last year.

He is one of two candidates who have announced they are running to replace Drakeford as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister, the other being minister for the economy Vaughan Gething.

Miles has served in the Senedd since 2016, representing Neath, and Gething has represented Cardiff South and Penarth since 2011.

The contest will last until Easter, with the candidate Welsh Labour selects being put to Senedd members before the Easter break.