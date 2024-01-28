‘Local government needs more women. Here’s why you should get involved’

Whether or not Rishi Sunak decides to call an election in May, we know one thing for certain – on Thursday May 2nd, millions of people across the country will have the opportunity to vote for their local representatives in local government elections.

Ahead of this crucial set of elections, the Association of Labour Councillors (ALC) is encouraging more women to put their names forward to stand for election.

Following on from in-person sessions held at the Labour Party’s annual conference, the ALC is hosting an information session for women interested in becoming Labour councillors in their local area. This will be held via Zoom, on Tuesday January 30th at 12:30pm.

We know that there has never been a more exciting time to stand for the Labour Party – both as we power ahead to a general election that we hope will land us in Downing Street and as we sit proudly at the helm as the largest party in local government.

But we know that the decision to stand is not one taken lightly – and it shouldn’t be. Hear below from some of the fantastic women breaking down barriers in local government about why you should consider standing.

Cllr Arooj Shah

Cllr Arooj Shah is the leader of Oldham Council and a commissioner on Gordon Brown’s commission on the UK’s future. Here is what she had to say: “I know more than most how daunting it can be to stand up and put yourself forward for election.

“But as the first female Muslim leader of a council in the north of England, I know how important it is that women do take that step. Now more than ever the country needs women’s voices, women’s influence, women’s knowledge and women’s experience to rebuild our public services and to address the many inequalities and injustices in our society. You can make a real difference in your community and across the country.”

Cllr Jemima Laing

Cllr Jemima Laing is the deputy leader of Plymouth City Council, which Labour took control of in May. Here are her thoughts on why more women should stand in local elections: “Being a councillor is one of the most enjoyable and rewarding things I have ever done and I have found an incredibly welcoming sisterhood in the Labour Party – women supporting, promoting and encouraging one another.

“It’s really important we have more women in local government because we need those groups of people who are making the important decisions about our lives to reflect the communities we live in – currently, women make up just over 51% of the population but only 36% of councillors.

“Many of the people I admire most in local government are women who wouldn’t mind me saying they took some persuading to stand in the first place and now are making a huge difference to the places in which they live. You can do it too.”

Cllr Abigail Marshall-Katung

Cllr Abigail Marshall-Katung is a councillor on Leeds City Council and has recently been made Lord Mayor of the city. Here is why she believes it is important to have more women at decision-making tables in local government: “Empowering women in local governance brings diverse perspectives to the forefront, enriching decision-making with a broader range of ideas and priorities.

“Encouraging women to stand for council is not just about representation; it’s about fostering inclusive leadership for more balanced and equitable communities. I believe in the transformative impact of women’s voices in shaping the future, and that’s why I chose to stand and I am absolutely pleased I did!”

If you are a woman interested in standing to be a local councillor in May’s local elections, you can register for the ALC’s session at 12:30pm on Tuesday January 30th here.