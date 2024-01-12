Labour Students elections: Pro-Starmer candidates take early lead over the left

Candidates on the pro-leadership “Organise” slate have taken an early lead over more left-wing and other rivals in the election contest for senior posts within Labour Students.

The candidates, backed by moderates’ campaign group Labour to Win, are significantly ahead of the left-wing “Socialist Future” slate in early nominations for the committee of the party’s student wing.

Organise were also first to unveil their slate of names last year.

Socialist Future-backed candidates make up the majority of the current committee, despite the left’s wider retreat under Keir Starmer. If Organise were to win, it could mark a significant shift in the group’s direction and another win for the party leadership’s transformation of the party.



But a spokesperson for Socialist Future said: “This nominations period will be going on for weeks – as we continue reaching out to more young members with an appetite for a radical Labour Students, we’re confident that number will go up.”

Organise candidate Ruby Herbert, Leeds Labour Students co-chair, leads Socialist Future candidate Anya Wilkinson 52 to 23 in the race to replace Ben McGowan as Labour Students chair. Wilkinson is presently co-chair of Lancaster University Labour Club.

Only “verified student members” can submit nominations. Nominations will be open until noon on February 23rd.

In the race for vice-chair, Organise-backed Lewis Warner leads Socialist Future-backed Zac Fisher by 33 nominations to 20, and in the competition to replace Jonathan Heywood as secretary, Organise’s Isabella Waite leads Socialist Futures’s Imara Wright 58 to 20.

Herbert said: “I’m honoured to see so many people have put their trust in me and Organise Labour Students.

“We’ve had a lot of enthusiasm across the country from students who understand the work needed to deliver a Labour government and energise our movement.”

Herbert, Warner and Waite released a joint series of pledges, including subsidising transport costs and more training for campaigning, establishing functioning Labour clubs in all universities, supporting “a better deal” for students and being a “strong voice” for trans rights.

I’m thrilled to be running to be your next Chair of Labour Students. With a general election approaching, we need an energised and inclusive organisation that can beat the Tories and fight for students’ priorities. Here’s why I’m running👇 pic.twitter.com/DhYfDwQiOp — Ruby Herbert (@r_herbert4) January 3, 2024

I’m kicking off the new year by submitting my Labour Students nominations 🌹 You can nominate myself and the rest of the amazing @socialist_yl candidates here: https://t.co/cI16IJsDmS I’m standing to be chair of National Labour Students, and my membership number is L3086765 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xN9DMRUK8R — Anya 🌹 (@anyawilkinson04) January 2, 2024

One thorny issue for those elected to leadership positions may be the student wing’s position on tuition fees if Labour gives further details if its plans, which has been the subject of controversy under the current committee after Labour abandoned plans to scrap fees.



Also currently ongoing are elections for leadership roles within the party’s youth wing, Young Labour. As in the student wing, Organise and Socialist Future have fielded competing slates.





