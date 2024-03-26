Revealed: Party to intervene in BAME Labour over ‘governance concerns’

Labour’s national executive committee will vote today on plans for the party to intervene in BAME Labour, including installing a new interim committee, reviewing its financial management and governance and mounting a recruitment drive followed by internal elections, LabourList can reveal.

A report to be considered by the NEC, seen by LabourList, says the affiliated group should be an “effective campaigning force at elections”, and play an “essential role in engaging with and representing Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities”.

But it claims the affiliated group “has not functioned adequately for some time”, with no annual general meeting held for years and “significant governance concerns, particularly in terms of financial management and data protection”. Such issues mean the organisation “cannot properly represent its members or be deployed effectively as a campaigning force”.

LabourList has repeatedly tried to contact the group in recent months about its situation and plans for its revival, but not had a response. It was also approached for comment today for this piece.

The paper says that BAME Labour’s constitution allows for the party to take “appropriate action” if the group ceases to work effectively or in accordance with its rules. The report cites the lack of a recent AGM and lack of activity more generally as justification for the party stepping in to “ensure that the organisation can once again function effectively”.

New committee to ‘stabilise’ the affiliate

The temporary measures in the ‘BAME Labour Development Plan’ the NEC are asked to sign off includes launching a new interim committee, intended to:

“Stabilise” BAME Labour’s current operations

Review and improve its governance arrangements, particularly financial management and data protection

Establish “regular contact” with the party

Ensure it can “fully contribute” to the general election campaign

The committee will include four NEC representatives, to “provide NEC oversight” and ensure recommendations are delivered. Gloria Mills, a current executive committee member of BAME Labour who the report says does actively liaise with the party, “shall also be invited to join”.

The four NEC members will then appoint for the remaining four places and determine officer roles. The committee will then obtain the current BAME Labour membership list and launch a recruitment drive, and set up “effective governance and financial controls” to ensure “transparency and accountability” to members and the party, including a new bank account and plans for audited annual accounts.

They will then plan for elections for oficer roles and an AGM, with the new elected committee then taking over the running of the group, though this will be “contingent on the timing of the next general election”.

BAME Labour will be expected to make “appropriate and continuing affiliation fee payments” too once the development plan is completed.

14% of selected candidates BAME as of January; feedback on Bernie Grant

Meanwhile new internal party figures seen by LabourList suggest that as of January Black, Asian and ethnic minority candidates made up 14% of selected parliamentary candidates.

More documents seen by LabourList say that some former participants of the second cohort of the party’s Bernie Grant leadership programme, set up in 2022 to boost Black representation across the party in the light of the Forde report, have secured jobs within Labour. One was recently elected as a councillor, five have stood for selection in non-battleground seats, and others are said to be preparing to run in local council elections.

Feedback showed participants would overwhelmingly recommend the scheme to friends, and scored the programme well overall. One said they were “touched” by how many senior leaders came and spoke to them, exercises and role plays helped them learn, and a WhatsApp group “gave me confidence to go forward”.

But some of the cohort suggested more recruits should be found outside London, more face-to-face training and networking and post-programme follow-up would be helpful, and the mentoring “didn’t work well” due to mentor time constraints.

Labour was approached for comment.

