‘Things are dire for students. Here’s why I’m running for Labour Students chair’

Ballots opened in elections to the Labour Students national committee last week.

We all know that after 14 years of Tory rule that the country is worse off, and students aren’t immune.

It is believed that around 55% of university students now work part-time, with this increasing year on year.

It isn’t right that to put food on the table and pay rent, students have no other option but to work. I don’t believe that wider society realise how dire the situation in higher education is.

Many of us will have stood on picket lines in solidarity with lecturers, due to insecure pensions and work conditions. Just another side of a broken higher education system.

That’s why, it’s important now more than ever, for students to unite behind the Labour Party and help elect a government that will bring about the bold change we need.

I believe that I can unite the student movement during this crucial time, because a change of government should be at the heart of what every member does, no matter their shade of red.

Experience matters

I already have a wealth of experience working with large organisations. From working with my university when I changed policy on registering to vote, to the local bus services when they made cuts.

As a councillor, I work with colleagues across our party because we were elected by our residents. Labour students and the committee should do the same and represent all students, not just along factional lines.

For a year I was co-chair of York University’s Labour Club, this was a real honour and again involved working with students across the party.

I am currently part of Cohort 6 of the Jo Cox Women in Leadership Programme and it’s been truly brilliant. Through this programme, I have learnt invaluable lessons about leadership and the importance of accountability. Accountability is paramount to a Labour Students committee where people feel listened to.

I would ensure that all of my experiences so far, both inside and outside the party, were at the heart of Labour Students and that the committee lead by example.

Strengthening relations with socialist societies

As chair, I’d seek to strengthen our relations with our fellow socialist societies. There are a wealth of opportunities for students within them that are a fantastic opportunity for students to get involved. Whether it’s the mentoring programme by the Labour Society for Lawyers or the training provided by Jewish Labour Movement.

I’d ensure that societies have opportunities to take up all the resources that we’re lucky enough to have.

A Labour students for everyone

We cannot take a Labour win for granted, which is why I would lead a Labour Students that is out across our nations fighting for every vote. Not just to help elect the government we need, but because we should all feel valued by Labour Students.

It’s important that there are campaign sessions, socials and more, across the regions so that everyone is truly included.

Accessibility is incredibly important to me, having led the student campaign to reverse a discriminatory policy in my city. We must ensure that venues and door-knocking sessions are accesible.

It’s not just disabled students that are left behind, often mature students are forgotten about. I would set up a mature students network as it’s just as important that mature students feel connected.

Similarly, for any other underrepresented student groups such as care leaver, I would help facilitate a network.

Looking to the future

In a general election year it’s paramount that we’re all united, we can’t, and the country can’t afford another term of Tory failure. Whether you’re a student at the University of Highlands and Islands or the University of Plymouth – we must pull together.

We know that the Tories have trashed the economy, as a councillor I know this all too well. And so, as much as we would all jump at the prospect of overhauling the education system overnight, we do not know what economic state we will be in. This doesn’t mean that we can’t and won’t be bold.

Whether it’s Labour’s Renters Charter or the New Deal for Working People Labour Policy that will make a huge difference in our every day lives. There are so many exciting policies for us out there.

Vote for me for a united and inclusive Labour Students that will lead the charge in electing a radical government we so desperately need.