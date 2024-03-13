Andy McDonald gets Labour whip back as calls grow to end Abbott suspension

Andy McDonald has had the whip restored after being suspended for “deeply offensive” remarks at a pro-Palestine rally.

The MP for Middlesborough was suspended in October last year, shortly after the start of the war between Israel and Gaza, after using the phrase “between the river and the sea” at a pro-Palestine rally.

A Labour Party spokesperson said that the chief whip had restored the whip to McDonald following an investigation into his remarks, amid calls for Diane Abbott to be returned to the party too.



The spokesperson said: “The investigation concluded that he had not engaged in conduct that was against the party’s rulebook, but reminded him of the importance of elected representatives being mindful, not only of what they say in public, but how their words may be interpreted, especially in reference to controversial or emotive issues.”

The Parliament website lists McDonald as having the whip restored on Monday (March 11th), with McDonald including references to Labour on his social media accounts.

In his address, McDonald had told the event: “Until all people, Israelis and Palestinians, between the river and the sea can live in peaceful liberty.”

A Labour spokesperson at the time said: “The comments made by Andy McDonald were deeply offensive, particularly at a time of rising antisemitism which has left Jewish people fearful for their safety.”

McDonald said his comments should have been understood as a “heartfelt plea for an end to the killings in Israel, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank, and for all peoples in the region to live in freedom without the threat of violence”.

The phrase “from the river to the sea” is often used as a “catch-all phrase symbolising Palestinian control over the entire territory of Israel”, the American Jewish Committee has noted, effectively “erasing” the Israeli state. The AJC said “suggesting that the Jews alone do not have the right to self-determination is antisemitic”.

The news comes amid growing calls on Labour to also end the suspension of Diane Abbott following a race row involving a Conservative donor.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington has urged Keir Starmer to restore the whip following reported remarks made by businessman and major Tory donor Frank Hester, who allegedly said “she should be shot”.

Hester’s company has said that he accepts he was “rude” about Abbott in a private meeting but “his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor the colour of her skin”.

The Labour left campaign group Momentum welcomed the decision to restore the whip to McDonald, but called on Starmer to now end the suspension of Abbott and Kate Osamor.

A Momentum spokesman said: “We are clear – ahead of the general election, now is the time to unite and take on the Tories. Keir Starmer should now restore the whip to Diane Abbott and Kate Osamor too, and end the abuse of Labour’s procedures for factional gain.”