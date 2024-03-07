Momentum to vote on letting non-Labour members join group

Left wing campaign group Momentum will this weekend consider proposals to open up full membership and voting rights to people who are not Labour members.

At present, you must be a Labour member to join Momentum, a campaign group set up initially to support former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. It does already allow those not inside Labour to sign up as “movement builders” with more limited rights, as long as they are not a member of another political party.

But the new motion would allow non-members full membership – similarly on the basis they do not belong to any political party – alongside Labour members. It was put forward by former Corbyn advisor and Momentum co-founder James Schneider. The motion says the rule change makes membership similar to that of the Fabian Society, the Labour-affiliated think tank open to anyone on the left.

If passed, the amendment would mark a significant change for the group, and be seen by some as another sign of the strain between Momentum and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

The proposal was one of three constitutional amendments voted by Momentum members for discussion at the group’s convention this weekend.

The other amendments chosen for discussion are a change to the manner in which the group endorses candidates for leader and deputy leader of the Labour Party, and a change to how the group handles affiliations.

The convention will also discuss what campaigns will be a priority for Momentum. Members have selected campaigns on Palestine, local government funding, and the NHS as subjects for discussion.

The full details of all amendments and campaigns to be discussed can be found here. Momentum has announced that it expects 400 attendees at the convention, which will be held online.

Hilary Schan, Momentum co-chair, commented in advance of the convention: “While Keir Starmer restricts democracy in the Labour Party, from stitching up selections to corporate policy-making, we’re proud to empower our members to make the big calls on our future.

“Our convention this weekend will be a vibrant, democratic affair embodying the best values of the labour movement – after all, democracy and socialism go hand in hand.”