Sadiq Khan re-election campaign launch: London mayor warns race ‘closest ever’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan launches his re-election campaign for a historic third term in City Hall today, with a pledge to deliver 40,000 new council homes across the capital by the end of the decade.

In a speech, Khan vowed to unleash the “greatest council homebuilding drive in generation” and to double his previous target of 20,000 homes.

Alongside Labour leader Keir Starmer, he also warned that the race for London Mayor is set to be the “closest ever” and that the choice for Londoners on May 2nd is stark.

“It’s a choice between a Labour Mayor who will continue to move our city forwards and build a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone, or the Tories who will reverse the gains we’ve made and take our city backwards,” Khan said.

However, in a media briefing ahead of the local elections alongside pollster Savanta, Lord Hayward said: “It shouldn’t be the closest ever – if it is close, it would be astonishing and it would be a major victory for the Tory party.

“Under a Conservative government, it would be normal to view London as a ‘Labour city’; under a Labour national government those circumstances might change.”

“The greatest council house building project for a generation,” ⁦@SadiqKhan⁩ commits to affordable housing drive in “new era” alongside a ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ government pic.twitter.com/UTaWIj42um — lee harpin (@lmharpin) March 18, 2024

Khan reflected on his achievements since being elected in 2016, including free school meals for primary school children, freezing Transport for London fares and putting 1,300 more police on the streets.

He said: “As Mayor, I’ve also never stopped standing up for London’s values of openness, equality and inclusion. Striving to unite London’s communities, not divide them.

“Celebrating our diversity, not denigrating it. Because let me be clear: London’s diversity isn’t a weakness, it’s a formidable strength. And it makes London not only special, but the greatest city on earth.”

Keir Starmer said that Khan was “on the side of Londoners in the cost of living crisis” and said: “On May 2nd the choice is clear: chaos and division with the Tories, or unity and hope with Labour.

“A vote for Sadiq Khan as Mayor is a vote for continuing to change the lives of Londoners for the better.”

"It's really important to elect a Labour government, and a Labour mayor." London mayor @SadiqKhan promises 40,000 new council homes as he launches his re-election campaign. He adds that councils have lost funding due to "years of austerity."https://t.co/b2leIuJ0XC 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/F3JNq6OtfY — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2024

Khan will face Conservative candidate Susan Hall, Green candidate Zoe Garbett and Liberal Democrat candidate Rob Blackie in the election in roughly six weeks’ time.

A recent opinion poll from YouGov gave Khan a 25-point lead over his Conservative rival. However, he has warned that new voter ID rules, as well as changes to the voting system, could prevent his re-election.

Khan told The Independent: “This means a vote for any party other than Labour only makes it more likely that Londoners end up with a Tory mayor.

“New rules making it compulsory to have an approved form of ID – a deliberate attempt to reduce turnout – also puts the election on a knife-edge.”