Kate Osamor regains whip after another apology for ‘insensitive’ Gaza comments

The Labour party has restored the whip to MP Kate Osamor, as she issued another apology after reportedly calling Israel’s attacks on Gaza a “genocide” in comments marking Holocaust Memorial Day.

The MP for Edmonton in London was reported to have written in January: “Tomorrow is Holocaust Memorial Day, an international day to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of other people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza.”

She apologised at the time and was suspended.

But a Labour party spokesperson said today: “The Chief Whip has today restored the Labour whip to Kate Osamor MP. This follows a full investigation by the Labour Party into complaints received about a social media post she made in January.”

Kate Osamor said in a statement issued via the party: “I am grateful to the Labour Party for their investigation into my conduct and I accept the outcome in full.

“I want to unreservedly apologise again for my comments. I made remarks which were insensitive, inappropriate, and which I apologise for and regret.

“I will continue to reach out to Jewish stakeholders and the community. I am committed to ensuring that I don’t fall short of the highest standards.

“I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents of Edmonton in Westminster as a Labour MP.”

