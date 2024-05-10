Watch Keir Starmer speech on his small boats plan in Natalie Elphicke’s seat

Keir Starmer is today unveiling Labour’s latest proposals to reduce small boat crossings, pledging to end the Tories’ “talk tough, do nothing culture” on the issue with proposals including a new ‘Border Security Command’ – using cash currently allocated to the Rwanda scheme.

The Labour leader is delivering a speech this morning on the Kent coast, in the Dover and Deal constituency of his party’s newest MP, the former Tory Natalie Elphicke, who defected to Labour earlier this week.

Starmer is expected to accuse the Tories of “rank incompetence” and argue that rebuilding the UK’s asylum system has “become a question of whether you can prioritise, at all times, the politics of practical solutions, and reject the politics of performative symbols – the gimmicks and gestures”.

He is announcing proposals including the creation of a new Border Security Command, which would bring together the key agencies of the National Crime Agency, Immigration Enforcement, CPS and MI5 and work cross-border with international agencies to tackle people-smuggling gangs.

You can watch a livestream of Starmer’s speech below. We will add a full transcript later in the day.

