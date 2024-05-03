Local election results 2024: All the councils Labour has gained or lost so far

Results have been coming in thick and fast in this year’s local elections, with Labour securing victories in some of its key target local authorities including Hartlepool and Thurrock.

Here’s our rundown of all of the councils Labour has gained so far:

Labour council gains at these local elections

Labour has exorcised its by-election and council demons in the ‘Red Wall’ seat, winning back control of the council in what the party dubbed a “groundbreaking” result. Read full results here and our deep dive on how Labour won during the campaign here.

Rushmoor

The Hampshire district will have its first ever Labour majority administration, in a result the party says “Rishi Sunak cannot ignore”. According to the BBC, Labour gained seven seats to take its total to 21, while the Tories lost eight, falling to 15 councillors.

Labour made eight gains to take its total to 27 in the Leave-voting Essex authority, while the Conservatives lost 12 seats. A Labour spokesperson said: “This is exactly the kind of place we need to be winning to gain a majority in a general election.”

Redditch

Labour made ten gains to take Redditch council in the West Midlands. Reacting to the result, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “Making gains in this bellwether seat is a clear sign that Labour is set to achieve a sizeable majority in a general election.”

Labour council losses at these local elections

Oldham Labour has lost control of the council in north-west England, with the party losing seats to independents in five wards, according to the BBC.

Retiring councillor Paul Fryer told The Oldham Times: “Labour have been in power in Oldham for 13 years, perhaps people are a bit tired of Labour. In some parts of the borough it’s the Gaza issue that may lose them the seat.”

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



