‘Solving Britain’s housing crisis is a government-wide challenge’

The current legislative programme driving change in the sector is primarily coming through the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (DHCLG), notably the Renters Rights Bill and the radical improvement of the National Planning Policy Framework. However, as I dig deeper into the challenge of getting Britain building, it has become clear to me that every department has its part to play.

Since my election on July 4, I have spent countless hours debating and discussing house building and homelessness. I’ve made time each week to listen to those in the sector and those impacted by the housing crisis, and what’s clear to me, is that every Government department has a role to play in getting Britain Building.

We must join up government to deliver the homes people desperately need. With 150,000 people living in temporary accommodation and 1.3 million on waiting lists for housing across the UK, the time for solutions is long overdue.

Fixing housing is an energy security problem (and a Defra problem… and a science and technology problem…)

Attending a discussion on housing without hearing about the challenges developers face when attempting to secure grid connections is impossible. In addition, the growing issues of water networks, digital connectivity, and the security of supply all remain key blockers to growth.

We could build the 1.5 million houses we need with the right stimulus from the government. But without utilities, those houses will never become homes. The government clearly recognises this, and spatial planning is becoming more widely accepted.

However, we won’t get the joined-up approach needed until a cross-departmental view of water, energy and digital connectivity requirements develops, and it must be one that matches house-building and commercial development aspirations

Fixing housing is a health and social care problem

One of the main contributors to nimbyism in my constituency is the lack of GP and dental practices built alongside new developments. The problem isn’t that developers won’t build them, it’s that NHS England can’t fund their operation.

The NHS has been left on its knees by the Conservatives and services are stretched to their limits. The Department for Health and Social Care must fix the contracts and commercial models that stop dentists from taking on NHS patients, as well as ensuring that NHS funding for services catches up to population growth.

Fixing housing is a business and trade problem

I believe that the availability of labour isn’t holding back housebuilding. That statement flies in the face of what many in the industry would say. However, having worked in the sector for nearly 20 years, and talked about skills shortages for the same period, I believe we face a productivity challenge, not a skills shortage.

Housebuilding is prime for modernisation. And whilst some housebuilders are slowly adopting modern methods of construction, which will rapidly improve the speed of delivery – the industry needs to be faster to improve.

This failure to adapt isn’t entirely industry’s fault. Successive governments have failed to create economic stimulus, particularly with regard to research and develop funding. This government’s Industrial Strategy has a chance to change that, to move R&D funding away from the established automotive, pharmaceutical and aeronautical sectors, and provide the support needed to radically change how we build, as well as the speed and quality we see in house building.

Fixing housing is a government-wide problem

Work must be a route out of poverty, and the current housing benefit system doesn’t support this. That’s a Department of Work and Pensions problem. Lack of transport connectivity, particularly out of town, reduces the attractiveness of new developments, slowing house sales. That’s a Department for Transport problem. Funding is needed to drive growth, or support for new investment models is required to help get the industry building. That’s a Treasury problem.

I feel confident that our Government recognises the scale of the problem it is facing and is taking the necessary steps to tackle the housing crisis and end homelessness. We must continue to work hard and break down the silos that have existed for decades.

All we do, no matter the department, must be working towards achieving our number one manifesto pledge; To get Britain building again.

