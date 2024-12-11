Public sector pay offer: TUC warns of ‘real concern across trade union movement’

Union leaders have hit out at proposals to raise pay by 2.8% for millions of public sector workers, with the TUC’s general secretary urging the government to bring in “meaningful pay rises”.

Some of the proposed pay rises set out on Tuesday would increase the salaries of many teachers, NHS workers and senior civil servants – but many have been quick to note the proposed rate is only marginally higher than projected inflation.

The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts inflation will average 2.5% this year and 2.6% next year.

TUC General SecretaryPaul Nowak said: “There are real concerns across the trade union movement about the government’s recommendation.

“We all know the pressure on public finances from the mess the Tories left things in. But as the government’s evidence acknowledges, the recruitment and retention crisis in our public sector has been driven in part by pay. And it has caused a deterioration in our schools, hospitals, local councils and other services families depend on.

“It’s hard to see how you address the crisis in our services without meaningful pay rises. And it’s hard to see how services cut to the bone by 14 years of Tory government will find significant cash savings.”

The Chancellor has repeatedly insisted that difficult measures will be needed to keep public finances under control.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the government had launched a “reset” in its relations with trade unions, and was working “collaboratively” with them.

But he said the “black hole” inherited meant tough decisions, suggesting pay rises would have to be met from departmental spending budgets and productivity gains.

UNISON head of health Helga Pile said: “The government has inherited a financial mess from its predecessors, but this is not what NHS workers wanted to hear.

“Staff are crucial in turning around the fortunes of the NHS. Improving performance is a key government pledge, but the pay rise proposed is barely above the cost of living.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This latest below inflation pay recommendation is an insult to dedicated NHS staff and further evidence that the pay review body is broken beyond repair.”

Notably one other Labour-affiliated union, GMB, has so far avoided commenting publicly on the proposals.

