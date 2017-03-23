Sadiq Khan invites all Londoners to light a candle in remembrance in Trafalgar square

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has invited all Londoners and visitors to the capital to come to a vigil tonight in Trafalgar square to pay tribute to the victims of yesterday’s terror attack.

The vigil is at 6pm this evening.

Khan said in a video statement yesterday: “London is the greatest city in the world and we stand together in the face of those seeking to destroy our way of life”

“We always have, and we always will. Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”

He paid tribute to the officer killed, saying: “Tonight we have learned that the courageous police officer who was killed while protecting our city was PC Keith Palmer. He was 48 and a husband and father.”

“Keith Palmer was killed while bravely doing his duty – protecting our city and the heart of our democracy from those who want to destroy our way of life.”

“My heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues.”

“He personifies the brave men and women of our police and emergency services who work around the clock to keep us safe – tonight all Londoners are grateful to them.”