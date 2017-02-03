News

    Momentum and Progress to join the Labour doorstep in by-election campaigns

    By Emma Bean

    Momentum and Progress are planning campaigning boosts to the crucial by-elections in Copeland and Stoke Central. Momentum, the Corbynista group, have launched Momentum Carpool, where activists can advertise spaces in a car going to either Copeland or Stoke-on-Trent central, and others can then get transport to the key constituencies. There are also Facebook groups for activists to use to communicate with one another and coordinate. They’re hoping to have members at each constituency every weekend up to polling day. Progress, the centrist pressure group, are having […]

    He wanted his legacy to be change for other motor neurone sufferers – an obituary of Gordon Aikman

    By Richard Angell

    Gordon Aikman was propelled into the media when he was tragically diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 29 during the Scottish independence referendum. Gordon served as the No campaign’s director of research when his hands started to feel numb and he – reluctantly – went to the doctors. What started as a “struggle with tying shoelaces and buttoning shirts” led to some life changing decisions. “Quitting [Better Together] was never an option” he told the Scotsman in June […]

    Kezia Dugdale: Gordon’s determination to do good must inspire us to fundraise for MND research in his memory

    By Kezia Dugdale

    This is the full statement that Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has released commenting on the death of Gordon Aikman.  “I am utterly bereft. Although we all knew time was precious, Gordon’s death comes as a shock. “I have lost a best friend and the world has lost a man who made it a better place. I will keep Gordon’s husband Joe and all his family in my thoughts and prayers. The wedding of Gordon and Joe was one of […]

    Council by-elections: Labour take seat from UKIP as Lib Dems surge

    By Emma Bean

    Labour have gained a seat from UKIP and seen their vote share fall in two other council by-elections. In the two seats on Rotherham council, one was gained by the Liberal Democrats at Labour’s expense, whilst Labour also gained a seat from UKIP. The Lib Dems were boosted in a 50.4 point increase in their vote share in the first ward, Brinsworth and Catcliffe. In this ward Labour’s vote plummeted by 26.2 points. In Dinnington, Rotherham, which Labour gained from UKIP, the […]

    Sarah Champion: The publication of Harriet Harman’s memoir is a moment to celebrate a colleague, inspiration and sister

    By Sarah Champion

    This week marks the publication of A Woman’s Work, the memoirs of my wonderful colleague Harriet Harman. I can’t think of a more apt title for her book. Harriet is a politician who has devoted decades to the service of not just the Labour Party, but women everywhere. I want to take this opportunity not just to celebrate the book launch but Harriet herself: a fierce, unrelenting campaigner for women’s rights who has dedicated every ounce of her being to achieve change. I […]

