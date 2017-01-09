News
6pm update: Candidates for Copeland selection confirmed as deadline passes
Applications to be Labour’s candidate in the Copeland by-election closed at 10am today. A series of local activists submitted their forms over the weekend as they hope to be selected to defend the party’s 2,564 majority. Yesterday activists...
MPs and top Blair government officials join Copeland campaign push
MPs, former advisors to the Blair government and a council leader have made the trip to Copeland to lend their weight to Labour’s campaigning efforts in the hotly-contested seat. Wes Streeting headed to the constituency with his mother and later...
Caroline Flint: Fair immigration controls do not run contrary to Labour values
Fair immigration controls are compatible with Labour values, Caroline Flint has said as the party continues its debate over how to respond to voter concern on a touchstone issue She said that the issue has been “sidestepped” by various Labour...
- Rail union claims strong turnout as tube strike cripples London transport
- Ashworth presses Tories in NHS crisis as McCluskey calls on Hunt to quit
- Watson: PM doesn’t have a plan for Brexit
Comment
-
This week MPs have a chance to use co-op principles to empower business and unleash some of Britain’s hidden talents
In a changing economy, with a rise in self-employment and the number of small business, how can we help people gain security and grow and develop their business ideas? Britain is after all, renowned as a nation of invention and creativity. But come up...
-
Tube union general secretary: Thank you to the public for your solidarity as we fight this battle for your right to travel safely
Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA, joined members on the picket line at tube stations from 5am today and issued this message. I pay tribute to my members whose commitment to public service is so strong they are now prepared to forego a day’s...
-
McCluskey: Humiliated Hunt should be packing his bags over NHS crisis
This is the full statement published by Unite general secretary Len McCluskey following Theresa May’s answers on television over the NHS crisis and the revelation the Red Cross has been called in to provide support to a hospital and an ambulance...
- Dan Jarvis: The privilege of public service demands we tackle child poverty
- Barry Gardiner: We are principled free traders – but the worrying secrecy surrounding TTIP must not be repeated
- Politicians from the new Right are tapping into voter anger and claiming to speak for ordinary people – Burnham rally speech
Video
-
Huge chunks of Britain’s rail system are now owned by foreign governments – it is time to take back public control
This is the campaign video published by rail union the TSSA to highlight how passengers on Britain’s privatised railways end up subsidising train travel in France, Germany and Holland. Manuel Cortes,...
-
Dugdale: Everyone must “pay their fair share” for strong public services
This is the speech Kezia Dugdale gave last night in the Scottish Parliament about reintroducing the top rate of tax on highest earners to offset cuts. The SNP voted with the Tories against her amendment.
-
McDonnell: Chancellor won’t guarantee pensioners’ earnings – but Labour will
Labour have published this video on Facebook of John McDonnell and Debbie Abrahams visiting the Southwark Pensioners Centre earlier this week, where they laid out Labour’s commitments to the over-65s.
- “The NHS is a hangover – let’s introduce the free market” – new UKIP boss Nuttall
- We must raise the level of investment – Labour’s shadow City minister sets out his demands ahead of Autumn Statement
- Some of the “worst slum conditions in the country… but we just called it home” – McDonnell returns to his native Liverpool
-
