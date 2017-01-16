News
Bryant eyes run at Speaker’s job with Bercow set to retire before 2020
A leading Labour backbencher has given his strongest indication yet that he could join the battle to become the next Speaker of the House of Commons. Chris Byrant, a former Church of England vicar who stepped down from the shadow cabinet in June, today...
-
Poll boosts Corbyn’s stance on pay cap for bosses but sounds alarm over Labour and NHS
Jeremy Corbyn has won public backing for his plan to rein in executive pay with the introduction of a cap but received a surprise blow when the same poll showed the Tories more trusted to tackle the NHS winter crisis. After a rocky week, in which he...
-
Corbyn: I won’t be “toast” even if Labour loses Stoke-on-Trent by-election
Jeremy Corbyn today vowed to stay on as Labour leader even if the party loses the high-profile by-elections triggered by the resignations of two of his critics. Corbyn denied suggestions he would be “toast” if Labour relinquishes its seats...
-
Corbyn should put football’s TV rights at the heart of his war on sky-high pay
Jeremy Corbyn makes a good point about the extraordinary pay of Premier League football players, but makes no concrete proposals on how to solve the issue. This is what he should propose. In the sale of football TV rights, capitalism is...
-
Fiona Twycross: The cost of by-elections is more than financial – they are a drain on the party even when you win
This is less of an article than a plea. A plea to any other MP who may be considering his or her options this week. Maybe because people have been a bit too polite, a bit too complimentary about those of your colleagues on the Labour benches who have...
-
Kezia Dugdale: It’s time for the SNP to ditch its timid managerialism
Kezia Dugdale, leader of Scottish Labour, will today speak at a seminar in Edinburgh in which she will warn of the SNP’s plans to deliver a £327m cut to local services in 2017/18. She is expected to say: On education… Cutting the budgets...
-
Six months of failure and broken promises – Theresa May’s time as PM
Labour have published this Facebook video showing the six months of failure we’ve already seen from Theresa May.
-
Labour MP uses diner’s drama in video demanding fresh vote on terms of Brexit
A Labour MP has produced a tongue-in-cheek movie to demand voters are given a vote on the final terms of Theresa May’s Brexit deal before ministers trigger article 50. Geraint Davies, who campaigned...
-
Huge chunks of Britain’s rail system are now owned by foreign governments – it is time to take back public control
This is the campaign video published by rail union the TSSA to highlight how passengers on Britain’s privatised railways end up subsidising train travel in France, Germany and Holland. Manuel Cortes,...
-
-
-
-
-
