  Harriet Harman: MPs had to "get on with it" and vote for article 50

    Harriet Harman: MPs had to “get on with it” and vote for article 50

    By Emma Bean

    The article 50 vote was the “unhappiest night of voting” in the Commons Harriet Harman has ever witnessed she said today. The referendum needed to be “ratified”, the former deputy leader added, and so parliament had no option but to simply “get on with it”. The article 50 vote saw some 47 Labour MPs vote against the three line whip, including four shadow ministers who resigned their posts to do so. You can see the full breakdown of how MPs […]

  McDonnell: MPs could boycott a Trump address to parliament

    McDonnell: MPs could boycott a Trump address to parliament

    By Emma Bean

    Labour MPs could boycott an address to parliament by Donald Trump, John McDonnell said today. The shadow chancellor said he would have to consider whether to go to listen to the Republican if Theresa May goes ahead with her plan to invite him for a state visit. Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the plan to hand Trump for a formal visit with all the honours that would involve. This week protests were held across Britain with Ed Miliband and Clive Lewis addressing […]

  Emily Thornberry: Labour is not "hopelessly divided" on Brexit

    Emily Thornberry: Labour is not “hopelessly divided” on Brexit

    By Emma Bean

    Emily Thornberry has resisted claims Labour is “hopelessly divided” over Brexit and said the party will not back article 50 if its planned changes to the bill do not win support in the Commons. It is not “fair” to use a term like “hopelessly divided” on Brexit, the shadow foreign secretary said in the aftermath of the rebellion over the three line whip imposed by Jeremy Corbyn on the bill. Some 47 Labour MPs voted against the whip this week whilst […]

  Labour shouldn't sign up to the Tory hard Brexit – we must pursue a deal for all

    Labour shouldn’t sign up to the Tory hard Brexit – we must pursue a deal for all

    By Sam Pallis

    Labour needs to advocate a unity Brexit. A Brexit that is in line with our anti-racist principles, whilst speaking to many people’s anxiety about change. The Labour Welsh Assembly and Paul Mason have put forward plans that offer a way to combine single market membership alongside considering people’s anxieties. These changes are the start of a democratic socialist approach to Brexit. Labour is currently proposing amendments to article 50 bill. Though protecting workers’ rights and the environment are integral to our future, Labour should […]

  Jeremy Corbyn: This is not North versus South – it is the people versus the establishment

    Jeremy Corbyn: This is not North versus South – it is the people versus the establishment

    By Jeremy Corbyn

    This is the full speech delivered by Jeremy Corbyn at Labour’s regional economic conference in Liverpool today. Thank you for that introduction and thanks to everyone for coming today. Thank you to John and your team and all the Labour Party staff for organising this conference. We as a Labour Party have to work together to change this rigged system. An economy in which housing is an investment opportunity for a few, while homelessness is rising. An economy in which the […]

