News
-
“Not damaged but determined.” Ashworth on his father’s alcoholism and tackling excessive drinking
The shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has spoken about his father’s alcoholism in an interview with the Guardian and called for more to be done to tackle excessive drinking. “I remember him falling over when he picked me up at the school...
-
Ashworth calls on Tories to create new watchdog for NHS “starved” of cash
Labour has demanded the government set up an independent body to ensure the NHS is given the money it needs after years of dodgy Tory claims over investment. Jon Ashworth today called for the establishment of a new organisation which would make judgements...
-
Momentum in new appeal for financial backers to fund Brexit roadshow
Momentum has launched a fresh plea for cash backing to find their series of nationwide events on Brexit and austerity. The Corbynista group has asked supporters for donations to take its spin-off organisation World Transformed’s events across the...
- Scottish Labour: Student debt has “rocketed” on SNP’s watch
- Shadow cabinet rankings 2016: Keir Starmer tops the tree
- Corbyn: Nobody should be homeless this Christmas in sixth-richest country in the world
Comment
-
Andy Burnham: 2016 is over – It is time to let its rows and divisiveness die with it
If 2016 was the year of political earthquakes, then 2017 must be when the Left dusts itself down and gets on with the job of building something positive from the rubble. The arrival of devolution in England this May presents us with the right opportunity...
-
Tories’ Brexit gamble has given the SNP an excuse to resurrect its obsession with split – Kezia Dugdale’s New Year message
aus This is the New Year message published today by Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale. I want to wish everybody a very happy and peaceful New Year. This time of year is a chance to reflect on the past 12 months, but it is also an opportunity to look...
-
I have spent 40 years taking on the establishment, now is the chance for change – Corbyn’s new year message
This is the full text of Jeremy Corbyn’s new year message, published today. I think it’s fair to say, that 2016 is a year that will live long in all our memories. It saw 12 months of enormous change not just in Britain but the world. But the...
- Sixties are the new 40s, yes to free movement and no to a Blair comeback – what we learned from Corbyn’s interview
- McDonnell is right – Labour has a crop of future leaders but Lewis catches my eye
- Labour can win the Copeland by-election if it listens to voters on Brexit and makes the case for the vital role of migrant workers
Video
-
Dugdale: Everyone must “pay their fair share” for strong public services
This is the speech Kezia Dugdale gave last night in the Scottish Parliament about reintroducing the top rate of tax on highest earners to offset cuts. The SNP voted with the Tories against her amendment.
-
McDonnell: Chancellor won’t guarantee pensioners’ earnings – but Labour will
Labour have published this video on Facebook of John McDonnell and Debbie Abrahams visiting the Southwark Pensioners Centre earlier this week, where they laid out Labour’s commitments to the over-65s.
-
“The NHS is a hangover – let’s introduce the free market” – new UKIP boss Nuttall
Labour have published this Facebook video of Paul Nuttall, elected UKIP leader today, revealing his true views of the NHS.
- We must raise the level of investment – Labour’s shadow City minister sets out his demands ahead of Autumn Statement
- Some of the “worst slum conditions in the country… but we just called it home” – McDonnell returns to his native Liverpool
- We need to take in more Syrian refugees amid the “greatest crime of the century” – Alison McGovern inspired by Jo Cox
Latest
-
Comment Featured Local Government
Andy Burnham: 2016 is over – It is time to let its rows and divisiveness die with it
If 2016 was the year of political earthquakes, then 2017 must be when the Left dusts itself down and gets on with the job of building something positive from the rubble. The arrival of devolution in England this May presents us with the right opportunity at the right time. The health of our democracy and the good of our society demand we grab it with both hands. Over the last 20 years, where power has been devolved from Westminster, it […]Read more →
-
Comment Europe Featured Scotland Uncategorized
Tories’ Brexit gamble has given the SNP an excuse to resurrect its obsession with split – Kezia Dugdale’s New Year message
aus This is the New Year message published today by Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale. I want to wish everybody a very happy and peaceful New Year. This time of year is a chance to reflect on the past 12 months, but it is also an opportunity to look ahead to the future with hope and optimism. In 2017 we can lay the foundations of Scotland’s future economic success. Nothing is more important to the future prosperity and security of […]Read more →
-
Featured News
“Not damaged but determined.” Ashworth on his father’s alcoholism and tackling excessive drinking
The shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has spoken about his father’s alcoholism in an interview with the Guardian and called for more to be done to tackle excessive drinking. “I remember him falling over when he picked me up at the school gates and we’d get home and there would be nothing in the fridge other than bottles of wine – he drank cheap horrible bottles of white wine … and cans of lager and Stone’s bitter,” he said in […]Read more →
-
Comment Europe Featured
I have spent 40 years taking on the establishment, now is the chance for change – Corbyn’s new year message
This is the full text of Jeremy Corbyn’s new year message, published today. I think it’s fair to say, that 2016 is a year that will live long in all our memories. It saw 12 months of enormous change not just in Britain but the world. But the New Year gives all the opportunity to start afresh. One of the best things about my job as Leader of the Labour Party is meeting some fantastic people all over the country. […]Read more →
-
Comment Europe Featured
Sixties are the new 40s, yes to free movement and no to a Blair comeback – what we learned from Corbyn’s interview
Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of behaving like Henry VIII because of her refusal to commit to putting a final Brexit deal to a vote in parliament. Here is what else we learned. 1. Despite pressure from Labour MPs, Corbyn remains committed to the free movement of people into Britain from the European Union. “We should recognise that European workers in Britain do contribute massively to the health service, education, manufacturing industry, care work, agricultural sector,” he told the […]Read more →