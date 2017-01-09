Featured News Seats and Selections MPs and top Blair government officials join Copeland campaign push MPs, former advisors to the Blair government and a council leader have made the trip to Copeland to lend their weight to Labour’s campaigning efforts in the hotly-contested seat. Wes Streeting headed to the constituency with his mother and later described the level of public “concern” over the future of the workings of West Cumberland Hospital. Some of the maternity services are set to be moved to Carlisle, which could force some mums to make an 80-mile round trip to the city. […] Read more →

Europe Featured News Caroline Flint: Fair immigration controls do not run contrary to Labour values Fair immigration controls are compatible with Labour values, Caroline Flint has said as the party continues its debate over how to respond to voter concern on a touchstone issue She said that the issue has been “sidestepped” by various Labour leaders, arguing that they had ducked the challenge of dealing with some voters’ anxieties over the level of immigration. Tackling the issue is now more urgent in the wake of the Brexit vote, she said. Flint, a former Cabinet minister, said […] Read more →