Featured News Seats and Selections Corbyn and Ashworth boost NHS campaign effort in Copeland and Stoke Jeremy Corbyn and Jon Ashworth led Labour’s effort on the doorstep in Copeland and Stoke today as the party took part in hundreds of events around the country during a national campaign day on the NHS. The leader condemned the Tories’ handling of the health service when he joined Labour candidate Gillian Troughton, a former doctor, in Copeland. At the same time Ashworth delivered a stinging attack on the Tories and UKIP when he joined campaigning efforts in Stoke-on-Trent Central. The shadow health […] Read more →

Comment Featured As Trump is sworn in there are still reasons to retain the audacity of hope On a day like today, where we see a tangerine misogynist who mocks the disabled and disenfranchised enter the most powerful office in the world, we need more than ever to remember there are still reasons to be hopeful. Labour’s record membership Politics is awful in many ways, but that our party can be the largest in Europe shows the potential of a social-democratic movement. Surpassing the half-million mark, something Tony Blair didn’t quite managed with a peak of around 405,000 […] Read more →