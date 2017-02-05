News
-
Harriet Harman: MPs had to “get on with it” and vote for article 50
The article 50 vote was the “unhappiest night of voting” in the Commons Harriet Harman has ever witnessed she said today. The referendum needed to be “ratified”, the former deputy leader added, and so parliament had no option...
-
McDonnell: MPs could boycott a Trump address to parliament
Labour MPs could boycott an address to parliament by Donald Trump, John McDonnell said today. The shadow chancellor said he would have to consider whether to go to listen to the Republican if Theresa May goes ahead with her plan to invite him for a state...
-
Emily Thornberry: Labour is not “hopelessly divided” on Brexit
Emily Thornberry has resisted claims Labour is “hopelessly divided” over Brexit and said the party will not back article 50 if its planned changes to the bill do not win support in the Commons. It is not “fair” to use a term...
- Donald Trump shouldn’t get a state visit to Britain – reader survey results
- Momentum and Progress to join the Labour doorstep in by-election campaigns
- Council by-elections: Labour take seat from UKIP as Lib Dems surge
Comment
-
Labour shouldn’t sign up to the Tory hard Brexit – we must pursue a deal for all
Labour needs to advocate a unity Brexit. A Brexit that is in line with our anti-racist principles, whilst speaking to many people’s anxiety about change. The Labour Welsh Assembly and Paul Mason have put forward plans that offer a way to combine...
-
Jeremy Corbyn: This is not North versus South – it is the people versus the establishment
This is the full speech delivered by Jeremy Corbyn at Labour’s regional economic conference in Liverpool today. Thank you for that introduction and thanks to everyone for coming today. Thank you to John and your team and all the Labour Party staff...
-
John McDonnell: We face huge challenges in Brexit, Trump and climate change but together we can build a fairer economy
“That’s your bloody GDP. Not ours” That’s how one member of the audience responded to a respected economist’s warnings about Brexit’s potential effect on GDP growth. Reported last month by Aditya Chakraborty, it seems to me to sum up much...
- Dear Mrs May – keep Donald Trump out of our borough, a Labour mayor writes
- He wanted his legacy to be change for other motor neurone sufferers – an obituary of Gordon Aikman
- Kezia Dugdale: Gordon’s determination to do good must inspire us to fundraise for MND research in his memory
Video
-
Where you grow up shouldn’t determine where you end up – Dan Jarvis on his campaign to tackle child poverty
This is the video published by Dan Jarvis after he visited a Sure Start centre in his Barnsley Central constituency to promote his campaign against child poverty.
-
“Do you believe they will honour the promise of that £350m for the NHS?” – Labour’s latest party political broadcast
This is Labour’s latest party political broadcast on the NHS. Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Conservative Brexiteers promised that leaving the EU would guarantee funding for the NHS. But despite...
-
Labour’s Copeland campaign: Your NHS is not safe in the Tories’ hands
Labour campaigners in the Copeland by-election have launched a video to highlight Tory plans to cut services at West Cumberland Hospital. Jeremy Hunt is considering plans to downgrade the A&E service...
- Six months of failure and broken promises – Theresa May’s time as PM
- Labour MP uses diner’s drama in video demanding fresh vote on terms of Brexit
- Huge chunks of Britain’s rail system are now owned by foreign governments – it is time to take back public control
Latest
-
Featured News
Harriet Harman: MPs had to “get on with it” and vote for article 50
The article 50 vote was the “unhappiest night of voting” in the Commons Harriet Harman has ever witnessed she said today. The referendum needed to be “ratified”, the former deputy leader added, and so parliament had no option but to simply “get on with it”. The article 50 vote saw some 47 Labour MPs vote against the three line whip, including four shadow ministers who resigned their posts to do so. You can see the full breakdown of how MPs […]Read more →
-
Featured News
McDonnell: MPs could boycott a Trump address to parliament
Labour MPs could boycott an address to parliament by Donald Trump, John McDonnell said today. The shadow chancellor said he would have to consider whether to go to listen to the Republican if Theresa May goes ahead with her plan to invite him for a state visit. Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the plan to hand Trump for a formal visit with all the honours that would involve. This week protests were held across Britain with Ed Miliband and Clive Lewis addressing […]Read more →
-
Europe Featured News
Emily Thornberry: Labour is not “hopelessly divided” on Brexit
Emily Thornberry has resisted claims Labour is “hopelessly divided” over Brexit and said the party will not back article 50 if its planned changes to the bill do not win support in the Commons. It is not “fair” to use a term like “hopelessly divided” on Brexit, the shadow foreign secretary said in the aftermath of the rebellion over the three line whip imposed by Jeremy Corbyn on the bill. Some 47 Labour MPs voted against the whip this week whilst […]Read more →
-
Comment Europe Featured
Labour shouldn’t sign up to the Tory hard Brexit – we must pursue a deal for all
Labour needs to advocate a unity Brexit. A Brexit that is in line with our anti-racist principles, whilst speaking to many people’s anxiety about change. The Labour Welsh Assembly and Paul Mason have put forward plans that offer a way to combine single market membership alongside considering people’s anxieties. These changes are the start of a democratic socialist approach to Brexit. Labour is currently proposing amendments to article 50 bill. Though protecting workers’ rights and the environment are integral to our future, Labour should […]Read more →
-
Comment Europe Featured
Jeremy Corbyn: This is not North versus South – it is the people versus the establishment
This is the full speech delivered by Jeremy Corbyn at Labour’s regional economic conference in Liverpool today. Thank you for that introduction and thanks to everyone for coming today. Thank you to John and your team and all the Labour Party staff for organising this conference. We as a Labour Party have to work together to change this rigged system. An economy in which housing is an investment opportunity for a few, while homelessness is rising. An economy in which the […]Read more →