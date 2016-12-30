Featured News “Not damaged but determined.” Ashworth on his father’s alcoholism and tackling excessive drinking The shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has spoken about his father’s alcoholism in an interview with the Guardian and called for more to be done to tackle excessive drinking. “I remember him falling over when he picked me up at the school gates and we’d get home and there would be nothing in the fridge other than bottles of wine – he drank cheap horrible bottles of white wine … and cans of lager and Stone’s bitter,” he said in […] Read more →