News
-
Corbyn and Ashworth boost NHS campaign effort in Copeland and Stoke
Jeremy Corbyn and Jon Ashworth led Labour’s effort on the doorstep in Copeland and Stoke today as the party took part in hundreds of events around the country during a national campaign day on the NHS. The leader condemned the Tories’...
-
Labour should push for membership of the single market – reader survey results
Labour should stand against Theresa May’s decision to pull Britain out of the single market, LabourList readers overwhelmingly say. Nearly three quarters of respondents – 74.44 per cent – think Labour should oppose the prime minister’s...
-
Labour planning to hold both crucial by-elections in late February
Labour are planning to hold both key by-elections in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent central in late February. It has been reported that the party is likely to pick February 23rd as the day for both votes. The two are seen as crucial, as Labour’s majorities...
- Council by-elections: Labour vote share increases as Conservatives hold seat
- Siôn Simon: Labour is the party of working men and women – but we must win back the hearts of voters who feel abandoned
- Activists choose ambulance driver Troughton to be Copeland candidate
Comment
-
John McDonnell: We could not run an NHS worthy of the name under the bargain basement Britain planned by the Tories
This winter has pushed our national health service close to breaking point. Some areas are planning for a one-in-three reduction in bed provision. A quarter of all GP appointments now come after more than a week’s wait. Waiting times of more than four...
-
Anneliese Dodds: Brussels has held to account Google, Apple and Starbucks – how will Britain do so after Brexit?
Ever since Britain voted to leave the EU, many politicians and pundits – from the left as well as right – have been claiming that after Brexit the UK will be free of the EU’s “regulatory shackles” and able to go it alone. One...
-
As Trump is sworn in there are still reasons to retain the audacity of hope
On a day like today, where we see a tangerine misogynist who mocks the disabled and disenfranchised enter the most powerful office in the world, we need more than ever to remember there are still reasons to be hopeful. Labour’s record membership Politics...
- The Brexit vote was a call for devolution – not more powers for the PM and Whitehall
- Labour will be the voice of radical change that the country cries out for – Kezia
- Len McCluskey: Are devolved nations the last hope for workers’ rights under a Tory government?
Video
-
“Do you believe they will honour the promise of that £350m for the NHS?” – Labour’s latest party political broadcast
This is Labour’s latest party political broadcast on the NHS. Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Conservative Brexiteers promised that leaving the EU would guarantee funding for the NHS. But despite...
-
Labour’s Copeland campaign: Your NHS is not safe in the Tories’ hands
Labour campaigners in the Copeland by-election have launched a video to highlight Tory plans to cut services at West Cumberland Hospital. Jeremy Hunt is considering plans to downgrade the A&E service...
-
Six months of failure and broken promises – Theresa May’s time as PM
Labour have published this Facebook video showing the six months of failure we’ve already seen from Theresa May.
- Labour MP uses diner’s drama in video demanding fresh vote on terms of Brexit
- Huge chunks of Britain’s rail system are now owned by foreign governments – it is time to take back public control
- Dugdale: Everyone must “pay their fair share” for strong public services
Latest
