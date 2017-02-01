News
Maskell and Butler quit shadow cabinet over Brexit vote
Labour’s turmoil over Brexit deepened tonight as Rachael Maskell and Dawn Butler quit the shadow cabinet over Jeremy Corbyn’s three-line whip on article 50. Maskell resigned as shadow environment secretary after a day spent consulting voters...
Where you grow up shouldn’t determine where you end up – Dan Jarvis on his campaign to tackle child poverty
This is the video published by Dan Jarvis after he visited a Sure Start centre in his Barnsley Central constituency to promote his campaign against child poverty.
Labour Brexit rebellion grows as shadow ministers confirm they will defy Corbyn over article 50
At least 30 Labour MPs including several frontbenchers are set to defy Jeremy Corbyn tonight and vote against article 50. Serving shadow ministers, such as Rosena Allin-Khan and Rupa Huq, as well as two who recently resigned over the three-line whip,...
-
Neil Coyle: A government full of b**tards
This is the speech delivered by Neil Coyle, Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP, on article 50 in the Commons today. I have listened to yesterday’s and today’s debate, a lot of which has focused on process and procedure. I want to focus on people. I...
Rosena Allin-Khan: I will vote against article 50 because MPs must represent the will of the constituents who elected them
This is the message posted by Rosena Allin-Khan on her Facebook page as she announced she would vote against article 50 in the Commons. Hundreds of people have contacted me about tonight’s vote and Brexit in general and so I want to share how...
Stephen Timms: Our economic wellbeing is being relegated to reducing net migration to the tens of thousands
This is the speech delivered by former minister Stephen Timms – edited to remove interruptions – in the Commons debate on article 50. I am pleased to be following the hon. Member for North East Somerset (Jacob Rees-Mogg), who set out an erudite...
“Do you believe they will honour the promise of that £350m for the NHS?” – Labour’s latest party political broadcast
This is Labour’s latest party political broadcast on the NHS. Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Conservative Brexiteers promised that leaving the EU would guarantee funding for the NHS. But despite...
Labour’s Copeland campaign: Your NHS is not safe in the Tories’ hands
Labour campaigners in the Copeland by-election have launched a video to highlight Tory plans to cut services at West Cumberland Hospital. Jeremy Hunt is considering plans to downgrade the A&E service...
