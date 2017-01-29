News

    By Peter Edwards

    Donald Trump should be blocked from visiting Britain until he reverses his planned ban on Muslims entering the US, Jeremy Corbyn said today. The Labour leader spoke out against a state visit by the American president until he agrees to reverse his ban on people from seven mainly Islamic nations coming to the US. Corbyn said it would be “totally wrong” for Trump to come to Britain- where he has been invited to take part in a state visit – until […]

    By Tom Watson

    This is the full speech delivered by Tom Watson, Labour’s deputy leader, at the Co-operative Party economy conference this weekend Hello. Thank you so much for having me. And thank you to Claire for that introduction. Thank you all for being here today.   I’m here to talk to you about the future.  I just turned 50. I can’t tell you how pleased – how amazed – I am to have made it this far.  To have lived through this last half century […]

    By Peter Edwards

    Jeremy Corbyn faces a grassroots revolt from members who are angry over his controversial demand for Labour MPs to back Brexit in a parliamentary vote next week. More than 3,000 members have signed a letter critical of Corbyn’s imposition of a three-line whip on the article 50 vote as unrest gathers pace. Over the last week Corbyn has suffered two resignations, of shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens and shadow minister Tulip Siddiq, because they refused to accept his position that […]

    Heidi Alexander – tabled a “reasoned amendment” to halt the Brexit bill and said in a Huffington Post article: “I might be accused of being a democracy denier but I can’t sign up unconditionally to the UK leaving the European Union and the single market.” Ben Bradshaw – “I will not vote to destroy jobs and prosperity in Exeter and the wider south-west with a hard Tory Brexit. I will vote against article 50,” he wrote on Twitter. Ann Coffey – […]

    By Jonathan Reynolds

    When it comes to the impact of Brexit, no sector is more exposed than financial services – the UK’s major export by some distance. That’s why Labour is insisting that post-Brexit firms based in the UK must retain the ability to operate freely across the EU, and be able to continue to recruit the best talent from around the world. However, this desire to retain jobs and tax revenue in the UK does not mean we seek a financial services sector unchanged from what we have today. Far from it – there are still […]

