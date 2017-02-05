Featured News Harriet Harman: MPs had to “get on with it” and vote for article 50 The article 50 vote was the “unhappiest night of voting” in the Commons Harriet Harman has ever witnessed she said today. The referendum needed to be “ratified”, the former deputy leader added, and so parliament had no option but to simply “get on with it”. The article 50 vote saw some 47 Labour MPs vote against the three line whip, including four shadow ministers who resigned their posts to do so. You can see the full breakdown of how MPs […] Read more →

Featured News McDonnell: MPs could boycott a Trump address to parliament Labour MPs could boycott an address to parliament by Donald Trump, John McDonnell said today. The shadow chancellor said he would have to consider whether to go to listen to the Republican if Theresa May goes ahead with her plan to invite him for a state visit. Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the plan to hand Trump for a formal visit with all the honours that would involve. This week protests were held across Britain with Ed Miliband and Clive Lewis addressing […] Read more →