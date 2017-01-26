News

Comment

Video

Latest

  • Comment Europe Featured Len McCluskey: The future of our great car industry must not be thrown into doubt because of UKIP and hard-right Tories

    Len McCluskey: The future of our great car industry must not be thrown into doubt because of UKIP and hard-right Tories

    By Peter Edwards

    This is the full statement published by Unite general secretary Len McCluskey after figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed overseas demand help drive British car production to a 17-year high of 1.7 million in 2016. This is further confirmation that the automotive sector is a cornerstone of our manufacturing industry.  It brings wealth to this country, and good skilled jobs to working class communities. That is why the prime minister must think again on her threat […]

    Read more →
  • Comment Featured Cat Smith: Tories must crack down on trolling to help protect democracy

    Cat Smith: Tories must crack down on trolling to help protect democracy

    By Cat Smith

    Digital technology has the potential to drastically strengthen our democracy. Political parties, local councils and parliaments are now using online tools to increase political engagement and improve the legitimacy of government. Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have created unprecedented levels of transparency in political discourse and reduced the perceived “barrier” between the electorate and politicians. However, greater opportunity to communicate online has offered new channels for anti-social behaviour, with hate speech, intimidation, racism, misogyny and trolling becoming increasingly […]

    Read more →
  • Comment Featured Labour must ensure civilian protection is at the heart of its foreign policy – no matter how difficult the circumstances

    Labour must ensure civilian protection is at the heart of its foreign policy – no matter how difficult the circumstances

    By Edie Fairservice

    The question of what is right when it comes to military intervention is a familiar area of debate within the Labour movement, and with good reason. No decision to introduce military force into a country should ever be taken lightly, and the consequences of such actions should be considered with great caution. However, certain examples, such as the cases of Kosovo and Sierra Leone, clearly demonstrate that intervention can save lives, and in the face of mass atrocities – such […]

    Read more →
  • Featured News Gordon Brown demands action over war crimes as MPs launch Jo Cox report

    Gordon Brown demands action over war crimes as MPs launch Jo Cox report

    By Peter Edwards

    The international community has a responsibility to intervene to protect innocent citizens from genocide and war crimes, Gordon Brown will say today, as he joins with Labour and Tory MPs to launch a report which was begun by Jo Cox. Brown will quote the late Batley and Spen MP, when he warns against the dangers of “doing nothing”, at the publication of a paper which highlights Britain’s role in curbing bloodshed in Kosovo in 1999, Sierra Leone a year later, […]

    Read more →
  • Featured News Seats and Selections Stoke-on-Trent members select former council chief to tackle UKIP in by-election

    Stoke-on-Trent members select former council chief to tackle UKIP in by-election

    By Peter Edwards

    Labour members in Stoke tonight picked a former council leader to defend their seat from the expected UKIP onslaught. Gareth Snell, the former leader of nearby Newcastle-under-Lyme council, won out over two activists at the end of a quick selection process. Snell, who has previously worked for Tristram Hunt, the outgoing MP, immediately gave an indication of the direction of his campaign when he highlighted UKIP’s plans to sell the NHS to “the highest bidder”. He won the nomination to protect […]

    Read more →
