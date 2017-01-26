Comment Featured Cat Smith: Tories must crack down on trolling to help protect democracy Digital technology has the potential to drastically strengthen our democracy. Political parties, local councils and parliaments are now using online tools to increase political engagement and improve the legitimacy of government. Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have created unprecedented levels of transparency in political discourse and reduced the perceived “barrier” between the electorate and politicians. However, greater opportunity to communicate online has offered new channels for anti-social behaviour, with hate speech, intimidation, racism, misogyny and trolling becoming increasingly […] Read more →

Featured News Gordon Brown demands action over war crimes as MPs launch Jo Cox report The international community has a responsibility to intervene to protect innocent citizens from genocide and war crimes, Gordon Brown will say today, as he joins with Labour and Tory MPs to launch a report which was begun by Jo Cox. Brown will quote the late Batley and Spen MP, when he warns against the dangers of “doing nothing”, at the publication of a paper which highlights Britain’s role in curbing bloodshed in Kosovo in 1999, Sierra Leone a year later, […] Read more →