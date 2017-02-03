Featured News Momentum and Progress to join the Labour doorstep in by-election campaigns Momentum and Progress are planning campaigning boosts to the crucial by-elections in Copeland and Stoke Central. Momentum, the Corbynista group, have launched Momentum Carpool, where activists can advertise spaces in a car going to either Copeland or Stoke-on-Trent central, and others can then get transport to the key constituencies. There are also Facebook groups for activists to use to communicate with one another and coordinate. They’re hoping to have members at each constituency every weekend up to polling day. Progress, the centrist pressure group, are having […] Read more →

Comment Sarah Champion: The publication of Harriet Harman's memoir is a moment to celebrate a colleague, inspiration and sister This week marks the publication of A Woman's Work, the memoirs of my wonderful colleague Harriet Harman. I can't think of a more apt title for her book. Harriet is a politician who has devoted decades to the service of not just the Labour Party, but women everywhere. I want to take this opportunity not just to celebrate the book launch but Harriet herself: a fierce, unrelenting campaigner for women's rights who has dedicated every ounce of her being to achieve change. I […]