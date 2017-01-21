News

More in this category →

Comment

More in this category →

Video

More in this category →

Latest

  • Featured News Seats and Selections Corbyn and Ashworth boost NHS campaign effort in Copeland and Stoke

    Corbyn and Ashworth boost NHS campaign effort in Copeland and Stoke

    By Peter Edwards

    Jeremy Corbyn and Jon Ashworth led Labour’s effort on the doorstep in Copeland and Stoke today as the party took part in hundreds of events around the country during a national campaign day on the NHS. The leader condemned the Tories’ handling of the health service when he joined Labour candidate Gillian Troughton, a former doctor, in Copeland. At the same time Ashworth delivered a stinging attack on the Tories and UKIP when he joined campaigning efforts in Stoke-on-Trent Central. The shadow health […]

    Read more →
  • Comment Featured John McDonnell: We could not run an NHS worthy of the name under the bargain basement Britain planned by the Tories

    John McDonnell: We could not run an NHS worthy of the name under the bargain basement Britain planned by the Tories

    By John McDonnell

    This winter has pushed our national health service close to breaking point. Some areas are planning for a one-in-three reduction in bed provision. A quarter of all GP appointments now come after more than a week’s wait. Waiting times of more than four hours at A&E have quadrupled. But while the Tories try to scapegoat hardworking NHS staff like doctors, it is their cuts and their mistaken priorities that are creating the crisis. Whilst Labour in office delivered real funding […]

    Read more →
  • Comment Europe Featured Anneliese Dodds: Brussels has held to account Google, Apple and Starbucks – how will Britain do so after Brexit?

    Anneliese Dodds: Brussels has held to account Google, Apple and Starbucks – how will Britain do so after Brexit?

    By Anneliese Dodds

    Ever since Britain voted to leave the EU, many politicians and pundits – from the left as well as right – have been claiming that after Brexit the UK will be free of the EU’s “regulatory shackles” and able to go it alone. One such “shackle” is supposedly the EU’s state aid regime – the rules which determine when a national government is able to provide financial support to industry, and when that support oversteps the line and damages competition. […]

    Read more →
  • Comment Featured As Trump is sworn in there are still reasons to retain the audacity of hope

    As Trump is sworn in there are still reasons to retain the audacity of hope

    By Emma Bean

    On a day like today, where we see a tangerine misogynist who mocks the disabled and disenfranchised enter the most powerful office in the world, we need more than ever to remember there are still reasons to be hopeful. Labour’s record membership Politics is awful in many ways, but that our party can be the largest in Europe shows the potential of a social-democratic movement. Surpassing the half-million mark, something Tony Blair didn’t quite managed with a peak of around 405,000 […]

    Read more →
  • Featured News Labour should push for membership of the single market – reader survey results

    Labour should push for membership of the single market – reader survey results

    By Emma Bean

    Labour should stand against Theresa May’s decision to pull Britain out of the single market, LabourList readers overwhelmingly say. Nearly three quarters of respondents – 74.44 per cent – think Labour should oppose the prime minister’s plan to end Britain’s membership of the trading bloc, with one in five, 21.09 per cent thinking the party shouldn’t. Some four per cent were unsure. In the prime minister’s speech on Tuesday she laid out more detail of what her Brexit negotiating approach […]

    Read more →
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning