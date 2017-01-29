News
-
Corbyn demands Trump visit is blocked until president scraps “Muslim ban”
Donald Trump should be blocked from visiting Britain until he reverses his planned ban on Muslims entering the US, Jeremy Corbyn said today. The Labour leader spoke out against a state visit by the American president until he agrees to reverse his ban...
-
Grassroots revolt gathers pace over Corbyn’s backing for Brexit bill
Jeremy Corbyn faces a grassroots revolt from members who are angry over his controversial demand for Labour MPs to back Brexit in a parliamentary vote next week. More than 3,000 members have signed a letter critical of Corbyn’s imposition of a...
-
Updated: The Labour MPs who have vowed to vote against article 50
Heidi Alexander – tabled a “reasoned amendment” to halt the Brexit bill and said in a Huffington Post article: “I might be accused of being a democracy denier but I can’t sign up unconditionally to the UK leaving the European...
- Tom Watson: Ignore the “chattering classes” – let’s use Brexit to “buy British”
- Jo Stevens quits shadow cabinet over article 50 vote
- A “titan” of parliament from the miners’ strike to Iraq – Corbyn, Dugdale and colleagues pay tribute to Tam Dalyell
Comment
-
Tom Watson: Technology gives us an exciting future – but it would be negligent if we didn’t consider the risk to workers
This is the full speech delivered by Tom Watson, Labour’s deputy leader, at the Co-operative Party economy conference this weekend Hello. Thank you so much for having me. And thank you to Claire for that introduction. Thank you all for being here...
-
Jonathan Reynolds: Let’s put co-operatives at the heart of Britain’s economic recovery after Brexit
When it comes to the impact of Brexit, no sector is more exposed than financial services – the UK’s major export by some distance. That’s why Labour is insisting that post-Brexit firms based in the UK must retain the ability to operate freely across...
-
Readying Labour for elections and why we must reject the “progressive alliance” – Alice Perry’s latest NEC report
Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) met on Tuesday and discussed the following: Leader’s report Jeremy Corbyn’s NEC report included updates on Labour’s response to Brexit, opposing a second independence referendum in Scotland, reaction...
- Labour will not frustrate Brexit – Corbyn’s vow after Jo Stevens quits shadow cabinet
- “I must follow my principles and my conscience, even where that conflicts with the whip” – Jo Stevens’ resignation letter
- As Trump claims to bring back the jobs, socialists everywhere must show how we can improve the lives of working people
Video
-
“Do you believe they will honour the promise of that £350m for the NHS?” – Labour’s latest party political broadcast
This is Labour’s latest party political broadcast on the NHS. Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Conservative Brexiteers promised that leaving the EU would guarantee funding for the NHS. But despite...
-
Labour’s Copeland campaign: Your NHS is not safe in the Tories’ hands
Labour campaigners in the Copeland by-election have launched a video to highlight Tory plans to cut services at West Cumberland Hospital. Jeremy Hunt is considering plans to downgrade the A&E service...
-
Six months of failure and broken promises – Theresa May’s time as PM
Labour have published this Facebook video showing the six months of failure we’ve already seen from Theresa May.
- Labour MP uses diner’s drama in video demanding fresh vote on terms of Brexit
- Huge chunks of Britain’s rail system are now owned by foreign governments – it is time to take back public control
- Dugdale: Everyone must “pay their fair share” for strong public services
Latest
-
Featured News
Corbyn demands Trump visit is blocked until president scraps “Muslim ban”
Donald Trump should be blocked from visiting Britain until he reverses his planned ban on Muslims entering the US, Jeremy Corbyn said today. The Labour leader spoke out against a state visit by the American president until he agrees to reverse his ban on people from seven mainly Islamic nations coming to the US. Corbyn said it would be “totally wrong” for Trump to come to Britain- where he has been invited to take part in a state visit – until […]Read more →
-
Comment Europe Featured Unions
Tom Watson: Technology gives us an exciting future – but it would be negligent if we didn’t consider the risk to workers
This is the full speech delivered by Tom Watson, Labour’s deputy leader, at the Co-operative Party economy conference this weekend Hello. Thank you so much for having me. And thank you to Claire for that introduction. Thank you all for being here today. I’m here to talk to you about the future. I just turned 50. I can’t tell you how pleased – how amazed – I am to have made it this far. To have lived through this last half century […]Read more →
-
Europe Featured News
Grassroots revolt gathers pace over Corbyn’s backing for Brexit bill
Jeremy Corbyn faces a grassroots revolt from members who are angry over his controversial demand for Labour MPs to back Brexit in a parliamentary vote next week. More than 3,000 members have signed a letter critical of Corbyn’s imposition of a three-line whip on the article 50 vote as unrest gathers pace. Over the last week Corbyn has suffered two resignations, of shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens and shadow minister Tulip Siddiq, because they refused to accept his position that […]Read more →
-
Europe Featured News
Updated: The Labour MPs who have vowed to vote against article 50
Heidi Alexander – tabled a “reasoned amendment” to halt the Brexit bill and said in a Huffington Post article: “I might be accused of being a democracy denier but I can’t sign up unconditionally to the UK leaving the European Union and the single market.” Ben Bradshaw – “I will not vote to destroy jobs and prosperity in Exeter and the wider south-west with a hard Tory Brexit. I will vote against article 50,” he wrote on Twitter. Ann Coffey – […]Read more →
-
Comment Europe Featured
Jonathan Reynolds: Let’s put co-operatives at the heart of Britain’s economic recovery after Brexit
When it comes to the impact of Brexit, no sector is more exposed than financial services – the UK’s major export by some distance. That’s why Labour is insisting that post-Brexit firms based in the UK must retain the ability to operate freely across the EU, and be able to continue to recruit the best talent from around the world. However, this desire to retain jobs and tax revenue in the UK does not mean we seek a financial services sector unchanged from what we have today. Far from it – there are still […]Read more →