Corbyn demands Trump visit is blocked until president scraps "Muslim ban" Donald Trump should be blocked from visiting Britain until he reverses his planned ban on Muslims entering the US, Jeremy Corbyn said today. The Labour leader spoke out against a state visit by the American president until he agrees to reverse his ban on people from seven mainly Islamic nations coming to the US. Corbyn said it would be "totally wrong" for Trump to come to Britain- where he has been invited to take part in a state visit – until

Grassroots revolt gathers pace over Corbyn's backing for Brexit bill Jeremy Corbyn faces a grassroots revolt from members who are angry over his controversial demand for Labour MPs to back Brexit in a parliamentary vote next week. More than 3,000 members have signed a letter critical of Corbyn's imposition of a three-line whip on the article 50 vote as unrest gathers pace. Over the last week Corbyn has suffered two resignations, of shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens and shadow minister Tulip Siddiq, because they refused to accept his position that