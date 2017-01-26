News
Gordon Brown demands action over war crimes as MPs launch Jo Cox report
The international community has a responsibility to intervene to protect innocent citizens from genocide and war crimes, Gordon Brown will say today, as he joins with Labour and Tory MPs to launch a report which was begun by Jo Cox. Brown will quote...
Stoke-on-Trent members select former council chief to tackle UKIP in by-election
Labour members in Stoke tonight picked a former council leader to defend their seat from the expected UKIP onslaught. Gareth Snell, the former leader of nearby Newcastle-under-Lyme council, won out over two activists at the end of a quick selection...
Labour needs a Brexiteer to see off UKIP threat in Stoke, campaigners claim
Party members must pick a Brexiteer candidate in Stoke if they are to see off the challenge posed by UKIP, a group of Labour campaigners claimed today. A report published by Labour Leave called on activists to show the “dynamism, pragmatism and...
Comment
Len McCluskey: The future of our great car industry must not be thrown into doubt because of UKIP and hard-right Tories
This is the full statement published by Unite general secretary Len McCluskey after figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed overseas demand help drive British car production to a 17-year high of 1.7 million in 2016. This...
Cat Smith: Tories must crack down on trolling to help protect democracy
Digital technology has the potential to drastically strengthen our democracy. Political parties, local councils and parliaments are now using online tools to increase political engagement and improve the legitimacy of government. Social media sites like...
Labour must ensure civilian protection is at the heart of its foreign policy – no matter how difficult the circumstances
The question of what is right when it comes to military intervention is a familiar area of debate within the Labour movement, and with good reason. No decision to introduce military force into a country should ever be taken lightly, and the consequences...
Video
“Do you believe they will honour the promise of that £350m for the NHS?” – Labour’s latest party political broadcast
This is Labour’s latest party political broadcast on the NHS. Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Conservative Brexiteers promised that leaving the EU would guarantee funding for the NHS. But despite...
Labour’s Copeland campaign: Your NHS is not safe in the Tories’ hands
Labour campaigners in the Copeland by-election have launched a video to highlight Tory plans to cut services at West Cumberland Hospital. Jeremy Hunt is considering plans to downgrade the A&E service...
Six months of failure and broken promises – Theresa May’s time as PM
Labour have published this Facebook video showing the six months of failure we’ve already seen from Theresa May.
Latest
