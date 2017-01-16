News

    Bryant eyes run at Speaker's job with Bercow set to retire before 2020

    By Peter Edwards

    A leading Labour backbencher has given his strongest indication yet that he could join the battle to become the next Speaker of the House of Commons. Chris Byrant, a former Church of England vicar who stepped down from the shadow cabinet in June, today refused to rule out a run when MPs choose a successor to John Bercow, who is expected to retire before the next election and could go as soon as next year. When asked if he was interested […]

    By Dan McCurry

        Jeremy Corbyn makes a good point about the extraordinary pay of Premier League football players, but makes no concrete proposals on how to solve the issue. This is what he should propose. In the sale of football TV rights, capitalism is acting against the consumer, against the companies, against the clubs. The only beneficiaries are the tiny number of top-rated players. In 2015, BT entered the bidding for the Champions League, resulting in a 70 per cent increase […]

    By Peter Edwards

    Jeremy Corbyn has won public backing for his plan to rein in executive pay with the introduction of a cap but received a surprise blow when the same poll showed the Tories more trusted to tackle the NHS winter crisis. After a rocky week, in which he floated plans for a “maximum earnings limit”, Corbyn was boosted when a poll showed majority support for his proposal for a wage cap. Some 57 per cent of people supported the idea of […]

    By Fiona Twycross

    This is less of an article than a plea. A plea to any other MP who may be considering his or her options this week. Maybe because people have been a bit too polite, a bit too complimentary about those of your colleagues on the Labour benches who have chosen to step down and cause a by-election. This is not a piece directed at them. This is a plea to those feeling left behind. In in its coverage of Tristram […]

    By Kezia Dugdale

    Kezia Dugdale, leader of Scottish Labour, will today speak at a seminar in Edinburgh in which she will warn of the SNP’s plans to deliver a £327m cut to local services in 2017/18. She is expected to say: On education… Cutting the budgets of Scotland’s schools when our economy faces significant challenges is totally irresponsible. It doesn’t just limit the opportunities of the current generations of children, it will harm our economy in the future. This can’t go on. I […]

