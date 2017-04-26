Councillor and Unison organiser chosen to contest Nottingham North seat
Councillor Alex Norris has been selected to fight the Nottingham North seat at the general election.
Graham Allen’s decision to stand down at the general election left the seat vacant, and in 2015 his majority was 11,860.
Norris, who is an organiser for Unison, and activist for the GMB and Co-Op, tweeted:
It’s an honour to be selected to represent @uklabour in my home seat of Nottingham North. Now the real work starts!
— Alex Norris (@CllrAlexNorris) April 26, 2017
Allen tweeted:
Absolutely delighted!Proud that Alex Norris has been picked to succeed me.Local&hard working.I trust him, so can you.(Pic Bulwell Mkt Sat) pic.twitter.com/zM1uJyZcRE
— Graham Allen MP (@GrahamAllenMP) April 26, 2017
