WATCH: May uses Labour antisemitism to hit back at Windrush criticism

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Theresa May referred to the testimonials of Jewish Labour MPs who yesterday spoke of antisemitic abuse they had received to defend herself from criticism over the Windrush crisis.

Challenging the Prime Minister on her “hostile environment” immigration policy, Jeremy Corbyn accused the Tory government of being “callous and incompetent”.

As her final remark, May replied: “I will not take an accusation of ‘callous’ from a man who allows antisemitism to run rife in his party”.

“This is a shameful episode and the responsibility for it lies firmly at the PM’s door” @jeremycorbyn “I will not take an accusation of ‘callous’ from a man who allows anti-Semitism to run rife in his party” @theresa_may #pmqs pic.twitter.com/gXk9I0kkeA — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) April 18, 2018