LGBT Labour West Midlands: We’re back!

LGBT Labour’s branch in the West Midlands has recently elected a regional executive board to take the lead on promoting the party’s national agenda on a local level. Our vision is to create a democratic, campaigning group that brings together unrepresented minority groups with a shared vision to make a Labour government a reality. By drawing on our experienced activists and bringing new people into our movement, we want to make our region a better place to be LGBT+.

We’re proud of the recent campaigns LGBT Labour has promoted nationally. Our trans activists have contributed meaningfully to the Gender Recognition Act consultation, putting pressure on the government to update the law. By supporting the calls for a People’s Vote, LGBT Labour is standing up for internationalism within our party and ensuring that equality is a core value going forward.

We believe that is integral to empower activists in the regions, both in our area and across the country, to counter a London-centric dialogue. There is so much we can achieve by working together, with a strong national message and vibrant regional campaigning. We’re proud to play our part and plan to spread the LGBT Labour message to every part of the country.

Our overarching aim is to make the West Midlands a better place to be LGBT+. Just as only Labour can deliver equality nationwide, only our party can change the region for the better. We want to help elect more LGBT+ Labour candidates so that our voices can be heard at every level of government.

We want to unite all our members to empower LGBT Labour people in the West Midlands – a common purpose to promote equality for all. If you’re LGBT+ (or an ally) and a Labour member in the West Midlands, please come and join us. Whether you’re a veteran campaigner, or new to our party, we want to include you! Together, we can make the West Midlands a better place to be LGBT+.

Antony Tucker and Amrita Dhinsa are co-chairs of LGBT Labour West Midlands.

@GBTLabourWM