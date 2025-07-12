LGBT+ Labour suspends AGM amid fears of legal action over trans candidates running for women’s roles

LGBT+ Labour has made the “difficult decision” to suspend its annual general meeting and committee elections, citing worries of legal action over trans candidates running for roles reserved for women.

The AGM for the party’s affiliated socialist society for LGBT+ members was due to take place in north London on July 19, and the cancellation has prompted criticism from activists running on a pro-trans rights slate.

But the affiliated socialist society emailed members suggesting it was not confident it could run the event without significant legal risks to the group and its officers, in light of the recent Supreme Court decision and equalities watchdog guidance on the definition of a woman under the Equality Act.

The group said in an email to members that the decision was made with “the wellbeing of our members at the forefront”, and it called on the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to provide “clear, practical, and workable guidance” that helps organisations uphold the “rights and dignity” of all members.

It comes after the national party similarly delayed its national women’s conference in the wake of a Supreme Court judgement which affirmed that the legal definition of a woman in the Equality Act 2010 is based on biological sex, rather than gender identity or a Gender Recognition Certificate.

LabourList saw an internal party document which warned at the time of a “significant risk of a legal challenge” – as well as “protests, direct action and heightened security risks” if the women’s conference went ahead on the basis of attendees’ gender self-identification.

It came after a new group, called the Trans Rights Alliance, backed a large slate of candidates in the elections, including chair and women’s officer.

The LGBT+ Labour email to members reads: “We are writing to inform you that we have taken the difficult decision to postpone our Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was scheduled for 19 July. “This has not been an easy decision. Following the recent Supreme Court ruling on the meaning of “sex” in the Equality Act 2010, the legal guidance surrounding the implications remains unclear and while that is the case, many organisations are having to pause their activities to avoid unintended legal consequences. As an unincorporated organisation, the legal risks and liabilities fall directly on our elected officers. After careful consideration, we have concluded that proceeding with the AGM carries too great a risk of legal action under the current uncertainty. “We want to be clear: this decision has been made with the wellbeing of our members at the forefront. While there are other options available to us, these would require changes to the elections that go against our values as an organisation. Ensuring that our organisation operates with dignity, equality, and inclusion at its heart is our highest priority. At a time when guidance remains unclear, we cannot in good conscience support any process that could exclude or marginalise members of our community. “This moment further underscores our ongoing call for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to provide clear, practical, and workable guidance. Organisations like ours need this clarity to operate confidently and in a way that upholds the rights and dignity of all our members.” Anger among trans activists LGBT+ Labour’s trans officer Georgia Meadows, who is running to be co-chair and has often criticised the group, said: “Just making sure that all Socialist Societies are aware that LGBT Labour have just set the precedent that no Socialist Society can hold an AGM to elect an executive in case a trans person stands for Women’s Officer.” The Trans Rights Alliance issued a statement claiming the decision suggested the committee were “scared” that their slate would win the elections. Our statement on @LGBTLabour National Committee's decision to postpone the AGM. We fully intend to contest the LGBT+ Labour AGM. Trans rights are human rights 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/AeyTuiLKYF — Trans Rights Alliance (@transalliance25) July 11, 2025 Another candidate on the slate, Nathan Ramsden, said: “The AGM was announced on 14th June, almost 2 months after the Supreme Court judgement. There is nothing that LGBT+ Labour knows now that it did not know on 14th June. I repeat my call for the committee to publish in full the legal advice they have received.” Jamie Strudwick, chair of Pride in Labour, another breakaway unofficial splinter group which has called on LGBT+ Labour to do more for trans rights, said: “The news about LGBT+ Labour cancelling their AGM is not only disappointing, but goes to show how out of touch and undemocratic it is as an organisation. “As somebody who lives in the north, I have had to fork out money for travel which I cannot claim a refund on. Many others are in the same position. “ I am utterly furious that this decision has been taken. It reflects the lack of transparency, honesty, and democratic accountability within LGBT+ Labour.” The gender-critical group LGB Labour – a recently formed unofficial splinter group – said on X: “ Well the LGBT+Labour AGM gets cancelled. We would like to think we helped them to stay within the law.” In a post on X, it had also previously hit out at the slate, accusing the Trans Rights Alliance of breaking party rules by putting a “man” forward to be Women’s Officer. Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook. The Trans Rights Alliance-backed candidate, Steph Richards, previously told LabourList she was in possession of a gender recognition certificate, adding: “I am legally female, other than in regards to the Equality Act and the Equality Act does not apply to the position within LGBT+ Labour so I am thoroughly within my legal right and my moral right to be able to stand for this position.” Richards also said there was nothing in LGBT+ Labour’s rules which would prevent a transwoman from running for women’s officer. “For goodness sake, it is LGBT Labour.”