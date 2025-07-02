A year in power: The cabinet on their proudest wins and favourite moments

One year since Labour returned to power, the government has begun in earnest the task of turning the party’s manifesto pledges into policy and undoing the ruin of more than a decade of Conservative rule.

As we mark the anniversary this week, LabourList has been asking a string of cabinet ministers over the past few weeks to reflect on what they’re proudest of achieving over the last 12 months.

‘Seeing Waterloo billboards light up with the Great British Railways logo’

Heidi Alexander is the Secretary of State for Transport

There have been a couple of standout moments, but by far my favourite was the Great British Railways takeover of Waterloo station on the morning the first publicly owned South Western service departed.

“Seeing every billboard light up with the logo and hearing the announcement ring out around the station really drove home the hard work we are doing to rebuild a rail network people can rely on and one that is fit for the 21st century.

‘Justice for mineworkers shows the difference politics can make’

Ed Miliband is Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero

One policy I am particularly proud of in the first year is that this government delivered justice for the mineworkers affected by the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme scandal.

Over 100,000 former mineworkers will receive a share of £1.5 billion of money that was kept from their pensions, overturning an historic injustice and ensuring fair payouts for years to come. Now, that scandal ends, and the money is rightfully transferred to the miners.

This is the difference politics can make- and a testament to the campaigners who fought tirelessly over the years.

‘Turning the page on years of neglect in arts, culture and creativity’

Lisa Nandy is the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sports

I’m proud that in our first year, we’ve turned the page on years of neglect by investing in arts, culture and creativity in every part of the country.

Under the Tories, arts, music, culture and creativity was erased from the curriculum and our communities. Our towns and villages lost their libraries, theatres and museums and the arts became the preserve of a privileged few.

Through our Creative Industries Sector Plan and Arts Everywhere Fund, we’re reversing that decline. We’re handing power to communities, backing their talent, institutions and ideas that make up the cultural life of this country – in every part of our country.

That’s how we drive investment and growth, and open up the arts to a generation of young people again.

‘Seeing Scottish Labour’s 36 MPs battling for their communities’

Ian Murray is the Secretary of State for Scotland

At the election last year, Labour asked Scots to stop sending a message to Westminster and send a government instead and Scotland delivered 37 Labour MPs to the government benches.

Scottish MPs on those Labour benches have delivered massively for working people already – a pay increase for 200,000 Scots, pensions justice for 7,000 Scottish mine workers, £150 discount on energy bills for over 500,000 Scottish families and the biggest ever budget settlement for the Scottish Parliament – £50 billion this year and an extra £9.1 billion over the next threat years.

That’s before the hat trick of trade deals which slash tariffs on Scottish whiskey and salmon, establishing GB energy owned by the public and in Aberdeen, the £200 million for Acorn development, the £750m for the UK’s national supercomputer to eb based in Edinburgh and £1.4 billion of local growth funding for Scottish communities that the Tories promised but never allocated a penny towards.

But the thing that makes me most proud looking back at the past year is seeing those 36 MPs battling for their communities. For a decade, Scotland had too many MPs who were only interested in their next tweet, not what was actually happening in their constituencies. Now we have 37 Scottish MPs at the heart of this Labour government, and this time next year we will have a Scottish Labour government at Holyrood too, led by Anas Sarwar as First Minister.

‘Port Talbot, money for public services and infrastructure funding for Wales’

Jo Stevens is the Secretary of State for Wales

Firstly, Port Talbot steelworks and the steelworkers and their families – in ten months, we have managed to get £80m out of the door to help people, businesses, supply chains and regeneration projects in Port Talbot. That £80m was promised by the previous government, by the Tories, and was completely unfunded.

Secondly was the Autumn Budget, delivering the biggest budget settlement to the Welsh Government in the history of devolution, which has meant that they were able to invest hundreds of millions of pounds more into public services, and as a consequence of which, we saw waiting lists coming down in Wales for four consecutive months – the longest waits reduced by two-thirds, making a real difference to people on the ground.

Thirdly, the historic announcement in terms of nearly half a billion pounds of rail infrastructure money for Wales, reversing that underinvestment that we’d seen in the previous 14 years. Money for coal tips to keep people safe in our former mining communities, and local growth funds over £850m going into communities up and down Wales. Because of a multi-year spending review, Welsh Government have now got £5bn more to invest in our schools, our hospitals, transport, local councils – so it just shows you the benefit of two Labour governments working together.”

‘Labour’s showing this will be the most nature-positive government in history’

Steve Reed is the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

The Tories left Britain with record levels of sewage poisoning our rivers, lakes and seas. In just one year, Labour has banned water bosses’ unfair multi-million pound bonuses, ringfenced customers’ money so it can no longer be diverted to pay shareholders’ dividends, and secured £104bn private sector funding to fix our broken sewage pipes. Labour is clearing up the Tories’ toxic mess with sewage pollution set to be cut almost in half over the next five years.

Britain is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth with half our bird species and a third of our mammal species facing extinction. Labour is turning the corner on nature’s recovery with the biggest budget in history for nature and sustainable food production. We’ve reintroduced beavers into the wild 400 years after they were hunted to extinction. We’ve banned bee killing pesticides so our pollinators and bird populations can recover. We’re planting millions more trees, a new national forest, and restoring peatlands that capture carbon and protect the environment.

Our land-use framework will rewild whole landscapes while protecting the best agricultural land for nature-friendly food production, and our food strategy will put healthier food on people’s plates so we can end the scandal of rising food-bank use and childhood obesity.

With our seas choked by plastic pollution, we’ve committed to sign the Global Oceans Treaty to protect the high seas, and we’re banning destructive bottom trawling in our marine protected areas to protect underwater life on the sea beds. We’re tackling the throwaway society by moving towards a circular economy where materials are reused instead of discarded, and we’re tackling career fly-tippers by using drones to hunt them down so we can seize and crush their vehicles.

Labour is already showing that this will be the most nature-positive government in history.