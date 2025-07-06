Home

Survey results: Which new Labour MPs are most popular with LabourList readers?

Photo: UK Parliament / Flickr
More than 250 new Labour MPs entered the House of Commons last July. From Starmerite loyalists to already-stalwart rebels, few have wasted any time in making a name for themselves.
We asked our readers to name their favourite new MPs of the class of 2024 in a recent survey, giving insight into which of the fresh intake have made the biggest impression.
The MP to receive the most mentions was Swansea West MP Torsten Bell, who was well know before from his leading role in the Resolution Foundation.
Following up in joint second were Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh and outspoken Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan.
Two of the most left wing members of the 2024 intake followed them, with Brian Leishman and Steve Witherden landing in fourth and fifth place respectively.
See the full results of our recent survey below. Note this informal survey was carried out by LabourList only, and is not part of our polling series with professional pollsters Survation.
It is not weighted to be more reflective of party members, and includes only 246 responses. We also can’t vouch for whether any votes were cast by MPs themselves or their staff…

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on  Bluesky, WhatsApp, ThreadsX or Facebook.

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
  • ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
Tags: Downing Street / local elections 2025 / UK Labour Party / Local election results / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Chancellor / prime Minister / Parliament / Politics / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / Local elections / MPs / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

Proper journalism comes at a cost.

LabourList relies on donations from readers like you to continue our news, analysis and daily newsletter briefing. 

We don’t have party funding or billionaire owners. 

If you value what we do, set up a regular donation today.

DONATE HERE

 