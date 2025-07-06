Survey results: Which new Labour MPs are most popular with LabourList readers?

More than 250 new Labour MPs entered the House of Commons last July. From Starmerite loyalists to already-stalwart rebels, few have wasted any time in making a name for themselves.

We asked our readers to name their favourite new MPs of the class of 2024 in a recent survey, giving insight into which of the fresh intake have made the biggest impression.

The MP to receive the most mentions was Swansea West MP Torsten Bell, who was well know before from his leading role in the Resolution Foundation.

Following up in joint second were Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh and outspoken Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan.

Two of the most left wing members of the 2024 intake followed them, with Brian Leishman and Steve Witherden landing in fourth and fifth place respectively.

See the full results of our recent survey below. Note this informal survey was carried out by LabourList only, and is not part of our polling series with professional pollsters Survation.

It is not weighted to be more reflective of party members, and includes only 246 responses. We also can’t vouch for whether any votes were cast by MPs themselves or their staff…

