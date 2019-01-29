A very quick guide to the selected Brexit amendments

Speaker Bercow has selected seven amendments to the government’s Brexit motion. They will be voted on by MPs tonight from 7pm. Here’s a very brief guide to each one, following the order in which they’ll be taken.

a) Labour

Aims to prevent no deal. Would compel the government to adopt Labour’s Brexit plan and get a deal through parliament, or legislate to hold another EU referendum.

Main supporters: Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, John McDonnell, Diane Abbott, Nicholas Brown.

Won’t pass.

o) SNP

Calls for Article 50 extension, rules out ‘no deal’, says Remain-voting Scotland should not be taken out of the EU against its will.

Main supporters: Ian Blackford, Liz Saville Roberts, Kirsty Blackman, Stephen Gethins, Peter Grant, Patrick Grady.

Won’t pass.

g) Grieve

Demands ‘indicative votes’, i.e. MPs vote on all Brexit options, probably including another referendum. Gives control of process to backbenchers. Suspends usual parliamentary businesses on 12th and 26th February, 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th March to debate an amendable Brexit motion.

Main supporters: Dominic Grieve, Chris Bryant, Chris Leslie, Dr Phillip Lee, Anna Soubry, Justine Greening.

Backed by Labour.

b) Cooper

Calls for Article 50 extension by giving parliamentary time to a bill that would have to be passed in its entirety on Tuesday 5th February. Further details here.

Main supporters: Yvette Cooper, Nicky Morgan, Norman Lamb, Stewart Hosie, Ben Lake, Hilary Benn.

Backed by Labour.

j) Reeves

Calls for Article 50 extension.

Main supporters: Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, Dominic Grieve, Emma Reynolds, Norman Lamb, Liz Kendall.

Backed by Labour.

i) Spelman/Dromey

Rejects ‘no deal’. (Non-binding, unlike Cooper.)

Main supporters: Caroline Spelman, Jack Dromey, Justine Greening, Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston, Anna Soubry.

Backed by Labour.

n) Brady

Requires the backstop to be replaced by “alternative arrangements”.

Main supporters: Sir Graham Brady, Dr Andrew Murrison, Damian Green, Mr Charles Walker, Dame Cheryl Gillan, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown.

Backed by the government and the DUP.