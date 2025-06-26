YouGov MRP: Full list of Labour losses and holds if election were held tomorrow

It has been almost a year since Labour’s landslide general election victory, but things could not be looking much worse for the party in the polls, according to YouGov’s latest MRP.

The poll will make difficult reading for many MPs and their local parties, pointing to Labour losing 233 seats versus last year if an election were held tomorrow. That would wipe away Labour’s majority and leave the party with just 178 MPs.

According to the data, 26% of voters would opt for Reform, 23% for Labour, 18% for the Conservatives, 15% the Liberal Democrats, 11% the Greens, 3% the SNP, 1% Plaid, and 2% for other parties and independent candidates.

Reform would be the largest party, with 271 seats, a remarkable gain of 266 new MPs. It comes after LabourList recently revealed one in five Labour members expect Reform to be largest party, in our polling partnership with Survation.

However, the Conservatives would be left with just 46 seats, down 75. This means that even if the two parties entered into coalition together – with a total of 317 MPs – they would still be nine MPs short of a majority.

Labour’s losses are particularly pronounced in Wales, the Midlands, and the North East.

Even under this nightmare polling scenario, Labour remain the dominant party in London. Despite this, Jeremy Corbyn, who in recent weeks has been at the centre of speculation about a new left-wing party, is projected to win in Islington North.

See the full list of projected Labour losses and holds below.

Projected Labour losses

Projected Labour holds