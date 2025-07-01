Welfare vote: Which Labour MPs are voting against bill or back new amendment?

Keir Starmer may have averted disaster by watering down his welfare reforms, but he still faces a significant Labour rebellion when MPs vote on the government’s bill tonight.

From more than 120 rebels to around 50 (if the latest estimates are to be believed), it could still be the biggest rebellion of Starmer’s leadership so far – including work and pensions select committee chair Debbie Abrahams.

The Prime Minister will have to wait until Tuesday evening to find out the scale of the revolt, although the feeling now seems to be that the welfare bill will pass.

Until then, we’ve totted up all of the rebels who have said publicly they will still vote against the bill, despite the changes. There is also a list of MPs backing a second new amendment below, and its full text.

The list so far:

Abrahams, Debbie Blake, Olivia Burgon, Richard Byrne, Ian Creasy, Stella Duncan-Jordan, Neil Eccles, Cat Foxcroft, Vicky Hinchcliff, Chris Hussain, Imran Johnson, Kim Lamb, Peter Lavery, Ian Leishman, Brian Lewell, Emma Lewis, Clive Maskell, Rachael McDonald, Andy Opher, Simon Tidball, Marie Whittome, Nadia Witherden, Steve

Suspended Labour MP John McDonnell will also vote against the bill.

Which Labour MPs still back a new amendment to the welfare reform bill?

Meanwhile dozens of Labour MPs have signed a second new amendment after the first one was withdrawn, including many on the left of the party.

Rachael Maskell, who spearheaded the amendment, called it a “broken bill”, one of several MPs to speak out over reforms in the Commons on Tuesday before the vote.

"There is a heavy duty on us all, and it starts with compassion and kindness, safety and support" Labour MP Rachael Maskell, whose reasoned amendment has been selected to be voted on, sets out why she is opposed to the "broken bill" Follow live: https://t.co/tANAyWBDMW pic.twitter.com/FZCwrlyrF7 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 1, 2025

They are:

Rachael Maskell Neil Duncan-Jordan Clive Efford Lorraine Beavers Chris Hinchliff Mary Glindon Cat Eccles Paula Barker Cat Smith Olivia Blake Peter Lamb Mr Richard Quigley Ms Marie Rimmer Emma Lewell Richard Burgon Kate Osborne Rebecca Long Bailey Bell Ribeiro-Addy Jon Trickett Dr Simon Opher Ian Lavery Ian Byrne Nadia Whittome Ms Diane Abbott Kim Johnson Andy McDonald Brian Leishman Imran Hussain Steve Witherden Mary Kelly Foy Clive Lewis Grahame Morris Pam Cox Maureen Burke Abtisam Mohamed Navendu Mishra Terry Jermy Ms Stella Creasy Yasmin Qureshi

What does the new amendment by Labour MPs say? Full text

“That this House, whilst noting the need for the reform of the social security system, and agreeing with the Government’s principles for providing support to people into work and protecting people who cannot work, declines to give a Second Reading to the Universal Credit and Personal Independent Payment Bill.

“Because its provisions have not been subject to a formal consultation with disabled people, or co-produced with them, or their carers

“Because the Office for Budget Responsibility is not due to publish its analysis of the employment impact of these reforms until the autumn of 2025.

“Because the majority of the additional employment support funding will not be in place until the end of the decade.

“Because while acknowledging protection for current claimants, the Government has yet to produce its own impact assessment on the impact of future claimants of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Universal Credit limited capability for work and related activity and the number of people, including children, who will fall into poverty or experience worsening mental or physical health as a result, nor how many carers will lose carers allowance.

“Because the Government has not published an assessment of the impact of these reforms on health or care needs.

“Because the Government is still awaiting the findings of the Minister for Social Security and Disability’s review into the assessment for PIP and Sir Charlie Mayfield’s independent review into the role of employers and government in boosting the employment of disabled people and people with long-term health conditions.”

When and what time is the welfare reform bill vote?

MPs are expected to vote in Parliament at around 7pm.