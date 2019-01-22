Labour tables new Brexit amendment

Labour has tabled an amendment to the government’s latest Brexit motion with the aim, according to the party, of breaking the deadlock in parliament and preventing ‘no deal’.

Following the heavy defeat of Theresa May’s Brexit deal last week, the government will put a ‘neutral terms’ motion to the Commons on Tuesday 29th January that will give MPs a vote on its ‘Plan B’. Parliamentarians started tabling amendments last night, after the Prime Minister’s statement.

Labour’s proposed change would see the Commons vote on options designed to block ‘no deal’, including Corbyn’s alternative Brexit plan with customs union membership and legislating for a public vote on a deal that has been approved by MPs. It does not commit the party to supporting a fresh EU referendum.

Commenting on the amendment, Jeremy Corbyn said: “Theresa May has shown today that she has no Plan B after the comprehensive rejection of her botched Brexit deal by MPs last week. The Prime Minister is both refusing to change her red lines or take the threat of a no deal exit off the table. MPs must now act to break the deadlock.

“Our amendment will allow MPs to vote on options to end this Brexit deadlock and prevent the chaos of a no deal. It is time for Labour’s alternative plan to take centre stage, while keeping all options on the table, including the option of a public vote.”

Below is the wording of Labour’s amendment.

and requires ministers to secure sufficient time for the UK Parliament to consider and vote on options to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a ratified Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration., and that those options should include:

i) negotiating changes to the draft Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration so as to secure a permanent customs union with the EU, a strong relationship with the single market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations, and dynamic alignment on rights and standards, in order to command a majority in the House of Commons

ii) legislating to hold a public vote on a deal or a proposition that has commanded the support of the majority of the House of Commons