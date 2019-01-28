LabourList readers split close to 50/50 on fresh EU referendum calls

Our readers are split almost equally over whether Jeremy Corbyn should back another EU referendum, the latest LabourList survey has found.

The Labour leader has come under significant pressure to support a fresh public vote over the last few months, with polls by YouGov in September and by an academic study earlier this month showing that party members overwhelmingly favour the idea.

But the latest weekly survey, which attracted 7,224 responses over three days, found that a slim majority of 50.2% believed Corbyn should not support another vote, while 49.8% believed he should.

The survey also found that a majority of LabourList readers (55.6%) considered ‘no Brexit’ to be “the best outcome”, preferring it to Corbyn’s plan for a Brexit deal.

Almost 40% chose Corbyn’s alternative Brexit, while only 5.3% supported ‘no deal’, 5% EEA membership/the Norway (plus) model and 1.3% – just 91 readers – May’s plan.

The vast majority of LabourList readers (72.9%) also said they believed that Theresa May would be willing to take the UK out of the EU without having secured a deal – despite Corbyn’s description of no deal preparations as “Project Fear”.

According to the survey, the most popular shadow cabinet member is Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer, with Corbyn allies John McDonnell and Emily Thornberry winning second and third place respectively.

1. Should Jeremy Corbyn come out in favour of another EU referendum now?

No – 50.2% (3,623) Yes – 49.8% (3,601)

2. Which of these options do you believe is the best outcome?

No Brexit – 55.6% (4,020) Corbyn’s plan – 32.8% (2,367) No deal – 5.3% (386) EEA/Norway (+) model – 5.0% (360) May’s plan – 1.3% (91)

3. Jeremy Corbyn has described ‘no-deal’ preparations as “Project Fear”. Do you believe Theresa May is willing to lead the UK out of the EU without a deal?

Yes – 72.9% (5,266) No – 27.1% (1,958)

4. Who are your top three favourite shadow cabinet members?

Keir Starmer – 18% (3,903) John McDonnell – 17% (3,690) Emily Thornberry – 10% (2,175) Tom Watson – 9.2% (1,999) Angela Rayner – 8.2% (1,786) Diane Abbott – 6% (1,295) Rebecca Long-Bailey – 5% (1,091) Barry Gardiner – 5% (1,084) Shami Chakrabarti – 3.4% (742) Richard Burgon – 2.9% (627) Jon Ashworth – 2% (442) Ian Lavery – 1.8% (386) Dawn Butler – 1.5% (335) John Healey – 1.1% (236) Dan Carden – 1% (222) Baroness Smith of Basildon – 0.9% (199) Cat Smith – 0.9% (185) Nia Griffith – 0.8% (167) Andrew Gwynne – 0.8% (166) Andy McDonald – 0.6% (138) Nick Brown – 0.6% (137) Margaret Greenwood – 0.6% (136) Jon Trickett – 0.5% (116) Tony Lloyd – 0.4% (76) Sue Hayman – 0.3% (61) Valerie Vaz – 0.3% (57) Barbara Keeley – 0.2% (51) Lesley Laird – 0.2% (48) Christina Rees – 0.2% (45) Peter Dowd – 0.2% (43) Lord Thomas McAvoy – 0.2% (34)

The survey was open from 8am on Friday 25th January until 8pm on Sunday 27th January. Thank you to all 7,224 readers who took part.