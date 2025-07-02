Southwark leader race ‘to be re-run over rule breach claims’ as left-winger wins

The contest to be the next Labour leader of London’s Southwark council could be re-run over claims of ballot rule breaches, LabourList understands, after a rare victory for a left-wing candidate under Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Southwark News cited two sources claiming some votes in the internal group contest were cast by proxy. Reportedly, this would breach party rules, and is said to have prompted the regional London Labour office to intervene – and order the contest which saw James McAsh elected be held again online next Monday.

It came less than two days after McAsh was unveiled as new leader of the Labour group in south London. He is due to be formally nominated to become council leader next Monday, according to Southwark News. The vote was reportedly tied between McAsh and councillor Sarah King, meaning the proxy votes will have affected the outcome – with McAsh winning on slender margins. It went down to first preferences.

McAsh, who was not immediately available for comment when approached by LabourList this morning, told Southwark News he still believed he was leader of the group.

He said: “On Monday I was elected by the Labour Group of Southwark Councillors to be the new Leader of Southwark Council.

“The election took place under the same rules, following the same precedents and with independent observers as has previously been the case. No objections were raised and no complaints were made. All candidates were gracious in welcoming the result. I have had no communication from the Labour Party to suggest that I am not the Leader of Southwark Labour.”

LabourList has contacted the national Labour press office, London Labour, Southwark council and the Southwark Labour group for comment.