Which ministers have done the most and fewest broadcast rounds in year one?

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has dominated the morning airwaves more than any other government minister since Labour returned to power, LabourList can reveal.

Extensive LabourList analysis of government broadcast rounds since July 4 found that Streeting has been sent out to bat the most for radio and TV interviews, with 11 appearances since taking his position in the Cabinet.

One government source said: “As we cut NHS waiting lists, recruit more GPs, and turn the NHS around, we’ve got to have ministers out there so people see all the government’s investment and reforms are making a real difference.”

Three other members of the Cabinet came a close second to the Health Secretary with ten appearances each, namely Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

The figures are based on analysis of Politico‘s daily round-up of ministers scheduled to appear on behalf of the government in its London Playbook newsletter. Over the last year, 50 different ministers of varying seniority were picked to appear across 204 morning broadcast rounds, including the Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Of the four ‘Great Offices of State’, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has taken part in the most broadcast rounds, with a total of nine, with six appearances by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, three by the Foreign Secretary David Lammy and one by Keir Starmer.

Broken down by department, the Home Office has had the most ministerial appearances on the broadcast round with 26, closely followed by the Treasury (22) and the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government (20).

Since the start of the year, four ministers are tied for most appearances with six each; Jonathan Reynolds, Bridget Phillipson, Defence Secretary John Healey and housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.