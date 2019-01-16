PMQs: May’s “nothing has changed” approach frustrates MPs

MPs looked exhausted during Prime Minister’s Questions today, and it’s not just due to their late-night Brexit debates. Theresa May took her signature style of not answering a single question to its extreme this afternoon, as she refused to answer any of Jeremy Corbyn’s incredibly pertinent queries. They are angry, too. Because what she did reveal told the Commons that, despite suffering “the largest ever defeat for a government in the history of our democracy” (as the Labour leader said at kick-off) last night, she has no plans to change course on Brexit.

Corbyn: “Her spokesperson suggested the government had ruled out any form of customs union with the European Union as part of a reaching out exercise. Can the Prime Minister confirm that’s the case?”

May gives no clear answer, but says the 2016 referendum result means “opening up new opportunities to trade with the rest of the world”.

Corbyn: “I understand the Business Secretary told business leaders on a conference call last night we can’t have no deal for all the reasons you’ve set out. Can the Prime Minister now reassure the House, businesses and the country, and confirm that is indeed the government’s position, that we can’t have no deal?”

May rightly asserts that the Commons must pass a deal to avoid no-deal, but refuses to acknowledge that hers… hasn’t passed. Really, really hasn’t passed.

The rest of PMQs proceeded as if nothing had happened at all this week, with both main leaders appealing to their own backbenches. Corbyn delivered probing questions on poverty, while May brought up antisemitism within Labour. The Prime Minister concluded that the opposition leader would threaten national security, weaken the economy, and so forth, we’ve heard it all hundreds of times before.

May is refusing to speak to Corbyn directly in order to reach a compromise deal – and her red lines haven’t changed. “If she rings anyone on that basis then it’ll be a very short phone call,” Hilary Benn tweeted. So there is no hope for the talks between No10 and the “senior parliamentarians” with whom she is willing to engage, let alone the problems presented by the staggering arrogance of ignoring opposition party leaders. This ‘Conservative Party first’ approach made sense during PMQs, ahead of the confidence vote taking place at 7pm today, but this attitude will lead to absolute gridlock and no-deal Brexit if it continues.