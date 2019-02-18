WATCH: “Stand down and fight by-elections,” McDonnell tells splitters

“The honourable thing for them to do now is to stand down and fight by-elections back in their constituencies.” Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says seven MPs who resigned from the Labour party should seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/JuFEZMSEix — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 18, 2019

John McDonnell has called on those MPs who have quit the Labour Party today to “stand down and fight by-elections”.

The seven ex-Labour MPs today confirmed that they had quit the party but did not have plans to resign from parliament, which means their constituents won’t be offered the opportunity to elect a Labour MP until the next general election.

The Shadow Chancellor told Channel 4 News: “All of these MPs stood on our manifesto in 2017… they all increased their majorities, now they’re on a different platform.

“The honourable thing, the usual thing for them to do now is to stand down and fight by-elections back in their constituencies.”

On what the Labour Party will be doing in response to the news, McDonnell said: “We’ll do what we’re doing always, which is an open door, we’re listening to people all the time.”

He added: “The argument that we no longer support a people’s vote was put forward. That’s not the case – we’ve deliberately kept that on the table.”