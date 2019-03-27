Brexit indicative votes: results and rebels

The House of Commons held ‘indicative votes’ tonight, which saw MPs vote at 7pm on a series of Brexit options with the aim of identifying how best to break the parliamentary deadlock.

Labour whipped MPs to support motions: (J), advocating customs union membership; (K), Labour’s Brexit plan; and (M), endorsing a “confirmatory public vote” on any deal (D).

The leadership also “encouraged support” for motion D, put forward by the cross-party group Common Market 2.0, which backs plans for a Norway-style arrangement including single market membership.

Shadow cabinet members Andrew Gwynne, Ian Lavery and Jon Trickett defied the Labour whip and abstained on Margaret Beckett’s motion for another referendum.

Labour backbenchers Ronnie Campbell, Kate Hoey and Dennis Skinner voted in favour of a no deal Brexit.

Vote results

John Baron’s no deal motion (B): Ayes 160 – Noes 400

Nick Boles’ Common Market 2.0 motion (D): Ayes 188 – Noes 283

George Eustice’s EFTA and EEA motion (H): Ayes 65 – Noes 377

Kenneth Clarke’s customs union motion (J): Ayes 264 – Noes 272

Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit motion (K): Ayes 237 – Noes 307

Joanna Cherry’s revocation motion (L): Ayes 184 – Noes 293

Margaret Beckett’s public vote motion (M): Ayes 268 – Noes 295

Marcus Fysh’s preferential arrangements motion (O): Ayes 139 – Noes 422

Labour rebels

Kenneth Clarke’s motion (J)

AGAINST: Ronnie Campbell, Ann Clwd, Jim Cunningham, Stephen Hepburn, Kate Hoey, John Mann, Siobhain McDonagh, Anna McMorrin, Grahame Morris, Dennis Skinner, Graham Stringer, Paul Williams.

ABSTAINED: Caroline Flint, David Lammy, Owen Smith, Jo Stevens, Daniel Zeichner.

Jeremy Corbyn’s motion (K)

AGAINST: Ronnie Campbell, Ann Clwyd, Stephen Hepburn, Siobhain McDonagh.

ABSTAINED: Kevin Barron, Kate Hoey, Ian Murray, Owen Smith, Jo Stevens, Graham Stringer, Daniel Zeichner.

Margaret Beckett’s motion (M)

AGAINST: Kevin Barron, Ronnie Campbell, Sarah Champion, Rosie Cooper, Jon Cruddas, Jim Fitzpatrick, Caroline Flint, Yvonne Fovargue, Stephen Hepburn, Mike Hill, Kate Hoey, Dan Jarvis, Helen Jones, Kevan Jones, Emma Lewell-Buck, Justin Madders, John Mann, Grahame Morris, Melanie Onn, Stephanie Peacock, Dennis Skinner, Ruth Smeeth, Laura Smith, Gareth Snell, John Spellar, Graham Stringer, Derek Twigg.

ABSTAINED: Tracy Brabin, Julie Cooper, Judith Cummins, Gloria De Piero, Chris Evans, Mary Glindon, Andrew Gwynne, Carolyn Harris, Mike Kane, Stephen Kinnock, Ian Lavery, Liz McInnes, Jim McMahon, Ian Mearns, Lisa Nandy, Jo Platt, Paula Sheriff, Jon Trickett.

Motion (D): Common Market 2.0

This was not a whipped vote, but MPs were advised to support the motion. The following MPs chose to vote against:

Rosena Allin-Khan, Tonia Antoniazzi, Kevin Barron, Ruth Cadbury, Ronnie Campbell, Sarah Champion, Ann Clwyd, Rosie Cooper, Neil Coyle, Emma Dent Coad, Louise Ellman, Jim Fitzpatrick, Caroline Flint, Stephen Hepburn, Kate Hoey, Kevan Jones, Karen Lee, Clive Lewis, John Mann, Rachael Maskell, Christian Matheson, Kerry McCarthy, Siobhan McDonagh, Anna McMorrin, Madeleine Moon, Stephen Morgan, Graham Morris, Kate Osamor, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Tulip Siddiq, Dennis Skinner, Ruth Smeeth, Laura Smith, Owen Smith, Gareth Snell, John Spellar, Jo Stevens, Graham Stringer, Derek Twigg, Thelma Walker, Paul Williams, Daniel Zeichner.