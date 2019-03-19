Labour launches equalities survey in line with democracy review recommendation

The Labour Party launched a new equalities survey today, with the aim of gathering information about the diversity of its half-million-strong membership.

In an email sent to all Labour members, party general secretary Jennie Formby says: “Knowing more about our members’ ethnicity and disability will allow us to make sure the full diversity of our membership can be reflected within the party.”

The survey explains that Labour’s democracy review, which was passed at conference in September, recommended the move in order to ensure better representation at every level of the party.

It asks respondents about their ethnicity – whether they self-identify as Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) – and whether they have a disability.

“This data will help inform future rule changes and procedures to ensure BAME members and members with disabilities are properly represented,” the questionnaire reads. “It may also be used to run internal elections where positions are elected by just BAME or disabled members.”