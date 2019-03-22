Labour tables amendment to give parliament control of Brexit

Labour has tabled an amendment to the government’s neutral motion on Monday that would hand control of the Brexit process over to parliament.

Noting that Theresa May’s deal has been defeated twice, the proposal sets out the various Brexit alternatives being put forward by MPs – including Labour’s plan, customs union membership, Common Market 2.0 and another referendum.

The amendment calls on the government to allow MPs to hold ‘indicative votes’, which could allow the Commons to establish which Brexit options has the most support in parliament.

Labour backbencher Yvette Cooper has also tabled an amendment for Monday. It instructs the government to set out on Thursday 28th March how it will avoid no deal and take into account the results of indicative votes.

On Thursday, Jeremy Corbyn met with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and numerous EU leaders, after holding talks earlier in the week with MPs from across the House – Jack Dromey and Caroline Spelman, Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson, the Common Market 2.0 group and other opposition party leaders.

Below is the full text of Labour’s amendment.

Jeremy Corbyn

Keir Starmer

Emily Thornberry

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Valerie Vaz

Nicholas Brown

Delete from House to end and insert:

“notes the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement and Framework for the Future Relationship has been defeated for a second time; further notes the alternative proposals being proposed across this House including HM Opposition’s plan, Common Market 2.0, for a customs union, and for a public vote, and calls on the Government to provide sufficient parliamentary time this week for this House to find a majority for a different approach.”