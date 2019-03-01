Weekly survey: Labour’s Brexit strategy, no deal, another EU referendum

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Jeremy Corbyn has announced that Labour is “committed to putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country”.

Tell us what you think about the latest development in Labour’s Brexit strategy, and another EU referendum.

Answer the four questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 8pm on Sunday 3rd March, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.