Home

Weekly survey: Speaker Bercow, indicative votes, lobby groups

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.

Tell us what you think about replacing ex-Labour MPs on select committees, John Bercow as Speaker, ‘indicative’ Brexit votes and Labour lobby groups.

Answer the four questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.

This survey will close at 8pm on Sunday 24th March, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.

Tags: Theresa May / Weekly Survey / select committees / Indicative votes / Speaker Bercow /

More from LabourList