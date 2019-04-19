Andrew Adonis, Momentum boss and Corbyn ally among Labour’s European election candidates

Labour has revealed its full list of candidates for the upcoming European elections, as selected by its ruling body the national executive committee (NEC) earlier this week.

Among those selected is Lord Andrew Adonis, who is second on the South West region list after incumbent Clare Moody.

The NEC also selected Momentum’s national co-ordinator Laura Parker, a left-wing pro-Remain activist who is in favour of another referendum and a supporter of anti-Brexit group Another Europe is Possible.

But above Parker on the same list – for London – is Katy Clark, an ally of Jeremy Corbyn. Clark used to work for the Labour leader as his political secretary. A former MP, she led the party’s democracy review last year and took a job in the general secretary’s office.

If Labour keeps the same number of London MEPs in the elections next month, both Parker and Clark would be elected.

Eloise Todd, CEO of anti-Brexit organisation Best for Britain, has also been selected. If successful, she would join fellow Remain and public vote campaigner Richard Corbett in representing Yorkshire and the Humber.

The NEC agreed that all of those who are already in post would automatically be put at the top of their regional list.

Below is the full list of Labour candidates for each European regional constituency.

East Midlands Region

Rory Palmer – incumbent Leonie Mathers Tony Tinley Nicolle Ndiweni Gary Godden

Eastern Region

Alex Mayer – incumbent Chris Vince Sharon Taylor Alvin Shum Anna Smith Adam Scott Javeria Hussain

London Region

Claude Moraes – incumbent Seb Dance – incumbent Katy Clark Laura Parker Murad Qureshi Taranjit Chana James Beckles Sanchia Alasia

North East Region

Judith Kirton-Darling – incumbent Paul Brannen – incumbent Clare Penny-Evans

North West Region

Theresa Mary Griffin – incumbent Julie Carolyn Ward – incumbent Wajid Iltaf Khan – incumbent Erica Lewis David Brennan Claire Cozler Saf Ismail Yvonne Tennant

Scotland

David Martin – incumbent Jayne Baxter Craig Miller Amy Lee Fraioli Callum O’Dwyer Angela Bretherton

South East Region

John Howarth – incumbent Cathy Shutt Arran Neathey Emma Turnball Rohit Dasgupta Amy Fowler Duncan Enright Lubna Arshad Simon Burgess Rachael Ward

South West Region

Clare Moody – incumbent Andrew Adonis Jayne Kirkham Neil Guild Yvonne Atkinson Sadik Al Hassan

Wales

Jackie Jones Matthew Dorrance Mary Wimbury Mark Whitcutt

West Midlands Region

Neena Gill – incumbent Siôn Simon – incumbent Julia Buckley Ansar Ali Khan Zarah Sultana Samuel Hennessy Liz Clements

Yorkshire & the Humber