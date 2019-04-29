LabourSay: Labour’s manifesto for Europe must back a public vote

The LabourSay campaign asked our supporters to tell us what they believed the party’s manifesto commitments should be. We did this because we believe in a party that is genuinely led by its members and supporters. The answers we got confirmed the desire for a radical, progressive vision for Britain in Europe and not just a different version of Tory Euroscepticism – because there is no Brexit deal that protects our jobs, security and prosperity.

1. A public vote on the final deal

Unsurprisingly, the first thing we were told was that our supporters wanted Labour to commit to giving the public a final say. Crucially, not just a public vote on a Tory Brexit. It had to be a public vote on any Brexit deal.

If the last three years have proven anything, it’s that delivering on the promises that Boris Johnson and Michael Gove made while stood in front of that bus is impossible. Any attempt by Labour to push through a response to the 2016 vote without putting it back to the people would be dangerous for our party and bad for our democracy.

2. A European Green New Deal

The next thing that became clear was that Labour needs to commit to an international effort to fight the devastating effects of climate change – a European Green New Deal. Masses of plastic floating in the ocean won’t respect international water borders. We need the full might of the EU – and the rest of the world – if we’re going to truly tackle this issue, and the European parliament is a great place to start.

3. Defending freedom of movement

After that was defending freedom of movement. It is impossible to defeat the far-right by half measures. We’ve tried the tactic of copying them for years now – you all saw the mugs in 2015, or the manifesto commitment to end freedom of movement in 2017 – and it hasn’t worked.

Every single time that we give ground, the right just go even further. Labour’s capitulation on the issue of immigration has helped to legitimise Nigel Farage and his rhetoric, and it’s time to stop. Both Farage and Tommy Robinson will be candidates in this election – this is our opportunity to not just oppose their hateful rhetoric, but to beat them while doing so.

4. Protecting workers rights across the block

Finally, we need a commitment to protecting the rights of workers. The EU has played an important role in the history of workers’ rights, from the working time directive to legislation that ensured equal pay. The right are on the rise across Europe, and this represents a direct threat to those hard-won rights, as well as making it harder to build on these achievements and find new ways to improve workers’ lives both at work and at home. Labour needs a firm commitment in our manifesto to explore the new world of work, and find new ways to protect workers’ rights across the block.

It is absolutely essential that all of us who believe in a better Europe take action right now to secure a Labour manifesto ahead of the European elections that commits to a public vote, a European Green New Deal, a commitment to protecting freedom of movement and protecting workers’ rights.

This election is an opportunity for Labour to present a radical, progressive manifesto that stands up against the far-right, and offers a vision for the future of Europe that is truly inspiring. The false choice of a Labour government or a public vote must be rejected. They are both in the best interests of this country. Labour’s national executive committee will not be doing our party or our voters any favours if they think creative ambiguity on this issue will help us at the European elections.

You don’t defeat the far-right by half agreeing with them. The responsibility for austerity lies with the Tories in Britain, not the institutions of the European Union. And tackling austerity will be made harder – not easier – by leaving the EU.

Labour’s NEC has a responsibility to reflect our conference policy and commit to a public vote on any Brexit deal. The party demands it and the voters deserve it. That’s why we’ve seen more than 2,000 Labour supporters go to LabourSay.EU to let the NEC know that it’s time to come off the fence. I would encourage LabourList readers to join them.

As progressives, we are the optimists in politics. Goodness knows that the combination of Brexit, Trump and austerity has made that tough. But that’s all the more reason for us to stick to our principles and offer a radical manifesto at home and abroad that fixes Britain rather than blaming Brussels. Let’s get out on the doorstep with a message that inspires – starting with the commitment to give the public a final say on Brexit.