European elections 2019 liveblog

Sienna Rodgers

Welcome to our European elections 2019 liveblog. Polling day was Thursday, but we’ve had to wait for all EU nations to vote. Results will be coming in from 10pm.

21.45 We’re expecting Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party to get the highest vote share of all parties and be very successful in Leave areas. We also think Lib Dems and Greens are set to do well in Remain areas – including London, where Lib Dems could come first, ahead of Labour.

Turnout seems to be up in Remain areas and down in Leave areas:

We’ve also got this forecast, which shows Labour coming in second vote share-wise (only just) and third in terms of seats:

Here are the estimated declaration times tonight (though one council could hold up a whole region):

21.40 As usual with European elections, many of the votes will already have been counted, and in many areas parties will already have a fair idea of the result from Thursday, though nothing official can be announced until all polls have closed across Europe at 10pm.

There are no exit polls. But from 1opm, we’re expecting fairly swift announcements of results from the regions.

21.35 Hello readers – it’s LabourList editor Sienna here. Official projections will be reported at 10pm. Results are expected to come in thick and fast. We’re not expecting particularly good ones for Labour tonight.

Until then, I’ll take a look at the context of these elections and the latest Labour news… And if you have any updates from counts, sample results etc, please do feel free to email me via [email protected] or DM me on Twitter.

