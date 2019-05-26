Welcome to our European elections 2019 liveblog. Polling day was Thursday, but we’ve had to wait for all EU nations to vote. Results will be coming in from 10pm.

21.45 We’re expecting Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party to get the highest vote share of all parties and be very successful in Leave areas. We also think Lib Dems and Greens are set to do well in Remain areas – including London, where Lib Dems could come first, ahead of Labour.

Turnout seems to be up in Remain areas and down in Leave areas:

147 councils – sorted by % change in Turnout with % remain 2016.

Few new London ones in this morning.

Tower Hamlets and Newham showing different pattern to other London councils so far. pic.twitter.com/yW4OS16snm — Patrick Heneghan (@PJHeneghan) May 25, 2019

We’ve also got this forecast, which shows Labour coming in second vote share-wise (only just) and third in terms of seats:

Our forecast for this year’s UK European elections has… Brex: 24 MEPs (+24 vs 2014)

LDem: 15 (+14)

Lab: 14 (-6)

Con: 10 (-9)

Grn: 4 (+1)

SNP: 2 (-)

PC: 1 (-) Results will be posted here and on our site as the night progresses. https://t.co/QNnnVpo5HI pic.twitter.com/fIjpk4bKaS — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

Here are the estimated declaration times tonight (though one council could hold up a whole region):

Declaration times for the #EuropeanElections2019 on Sunday (Press Association): pic.twitter.com/wpLyrxefT0 — Ian Warren (@election_data) May 25, 2019

21.40 As usual with European elections, many of the votes will already have been counted, and in many areas parties will already have a fair idea of the result from Thursday, though nothing official can be announced until all polls have closed across Europe at 10pm.

There are no exit polls. But from 1opm, we’re expecting fairly swift announcements of results from the regions.

21.35 Hello readers – it’s LabourList editor Sienna here. Official projections will be reported at 10pm. Results are expected to come in thick and fast. We’re not expecting particularly good ones for Labour tonight.

Until then, I'll take a look at the context of these elections and the latest Labour news…