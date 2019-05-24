WATCH: “Let the people decide our country’s future,” says Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn has issued a fresh call for a general election in response to Theresa May announcing that a Tory leadership contest will begin formally when she steps down on June 7th.

In a video tweeted this afternoon, the Labour leader said: “Theresa May is right to resign. She cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party.

“Whoever becomes the Tory party picks to succeed her will be unable and unwilling to tackle the burning injustices that are damaging people’s lives.

“Not just because of the Conservative Party’s disastrous handling of Brexit. Not just because they’ve overseen nearly a decade of harsh and counterproductive austerity.

“But because they offer nothing to take on the real challenges facing the people of this country. It’s only Labour which has solutions to the problems faced by the majority of people today.

“That’s why you, Labour’s supporters and members are day in, day out, spreading our message of social justice and real change. Giving hope to young people struggling with debt, and ensuring al those in need of care get the dignity and support they deserve

“Investing and transforming our towns and communities and rebuilding our public services. Launching a green industrial revolution across Britain, bringing good and secure jobs to all our regions and nations.

“We don’t just need another unelected Tory leader, we need a general election and a change of government. Let the people decide our country’s future.”