Weekly survey: Local elections, Euros and shadow cabinet

Welcome to our latest LabourList survey.
Share your thoughts about the local elections results, the upcoming European elections and the shadow cabinet.
Answer the five questions below or click here to open the survey in a new window.
This survey will close at 8pm on Sunday 12th May, and we’ll be releasing the results soon after that.
Sienna Rodgers
Sienna Rodgers is editor of LabourList.
View all articles by Sienna Rodgers
More from LabourList
What does Corbyn’s EU launch speech say about his Brexit position?
I’m campaigning for a confirmatory vote. This is what I say to Leavers
McDonnell endorses Liam Byrne for West Midlands metro mayor