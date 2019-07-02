Corbyn stresses need for independent investigation to head of civil service

Jeremy Corbyn has replied to Mark Sedwill, the Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service, emphasising the need for a “speedy and thorough independent investigation, rather than one carried out by the Cabinet Office”.

The Labour leader received a letter from Sedwill on Monday evening, in which the most senior UK civil servant expressed concern about an apparent breach of civil service neutrality and agreed to investigate the matter.

A story by The Times on Saturday featured briefings from two senior civil servants, who suggested that Jeremy Corbyn may be “too ill” and “frail” to be Prime Minister or even Labour leader. “There must be senior people in the party who know that he is not functioning on all cylinders,” one was quoted as saying.

Labour’s Jon Trickett, shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, responded on Sunday by asking Sedwill for a personal meeting to discuss the issue and for an investigation that would be “independent of the Cabinet Office”.

Trickett also made a point of order to raise the matter in the Commons on Monday.

My point of order in the House moments ago. Civil service neutrality is a cornerstone of our democracy. We must not tolerate unconstitutional interventions based on falsehoods. Jeremy4PM @jeremycorbyn pic.twitter.com/gQE9vYHCtg — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) July 1, 2019

Below is the full text of Jeremy Corbyn’s letter to Mark Sedwill.

Dear Mr Sedwill,

Thank you for your letter of 1 July 2019, your offer to meet and your assurances that you are concerned by the articles that appeared in The Times on Saturday.

As Jon Trickett, the shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, laid out in his letter at the weekend, such discussions, based on false assumptions, should not be taking place, nor shared with a newspaper.

This matter has inevitably undermined confidence in the principle of civil service neutrality, which is integral to the healthy functioning of our democracy. This was made clear by Jon Trickett today in parliament and endorsed by the speaker of the House of Commons.

For there to be trust in any investigation, there need to be assurances on its scope and independence. In the light of this, I would urge you to ensure that there is a speedy and thorough independent investigation, rather than one carried out by the Cabinet Office.

I look forward to receiving your early response.

Yours sincerely,

Jeremy Corbyn MP

Leader of the Opposition