Young Labour for a Final Say: “There is nothing ‘Left’ about Brexit”

Below is the official statement from Young Labour for a Final Say, responding to the Leave Fight Transform campaign’s Morning Star statement.

We, the undersigned have read the founding statement of the LeFT campaign and signed the passage below, as a response to this statement. We are Labour Party members.

We encourage civil debate and comradely behaviour across the left as we experience another national crisis at the hands of the Tories.

_______

We have 80 days until a no-deal Brexit. The country is faced with the grim reality that the Conservatives have transformed a democratic vote into a showboating opportunity for who can deliver the most chaos in order to keep their party afloat – without regard for the livelihood of workers, the vulnerable, the sick, nor regard for the safety of citizens at the Irish border. Boris Johnson wishes to demonstrate he will shed blood for his party. We have a duty to stand in solidarity with the millions that stand to be punished by him.

The pro-Brexit ‘LeFT’ campaign launched in the Morning Star, calling for severance from the treaties, institutions, and laws of the European Union, offers nothing beyond being another fringe group promoting a position in contradiction to that of the leadership of the Labour Party.

We are heading for a crash out no-deal Brexit which will undermine jobs, damage communities and place public services under threat. A last-minute campaign for Brexit while the UK stares down a no-deal crash out is a distraction from political reality.

The Brexit the campaign promotes will only facilitate the alt-right’s post-Brexit moves towards deregulation, extending privatisation and undermining workers rights, human rights and environmental rights. We should not accept an at-any-price Brexit.

A hard Brexit would be in breach of the Good Friday Agreement, which has brought an unprecedented era of peace to Ireland and the UK. Throwing the island of Ireland back into chaos for the sake of the Brexit project ends any notion of a left-wing Brexit under these terms.

Crashing out from the EU brings about an end not to Fortress Europe, but the expansion of Fortress Britain. It throws migrants under the bus, and any remaining say we have on their treatment by Europe.

There is nothing ‘Left’ about taking up a position that assists hard-right Brexiters in delivering their no-deal fantasy. There is nothing ‘Left’ about enabling the biggest expansion of border controls in decades and putting the rights of current and future EU migrants at risk. There is nothing ‘Left’ about undermining peace on the island of Ireland. There is nothing ‘Left’ about undermining the NHS, education and welfare.

Where is the international solidarity in a damaging Brexit that harms workers, communities and industries in Europe? Where is the international solidarity in taking a wrecking ball to the economy of the island of Ireland and those who work and live there? Where is the workers solidarity in supporting a job-destroying Brexit?

Successive right-wing governments have knowingly created and inflicted policies that resulted in pain, death and misery. A no-deal Brexit will have remarkably similar consequences, and we, the undersigned, will not stand by and allow this to pass.

There is nothing ‘Left’ or socialist about taking action which will harm others and promote racism and division. We must stand together and prosper, not be a ‘Left’ which ends up the midwife of a hard right agenda.

Signed:

Jake Cable, Welwyn Hatfield CLP

Abdallah S. Al-Ammari, Stirling CLP, Scottish Young Labour BAME Officer

Ana Oppenheim, Hackney North and Stoke Newington CLP, Momentum member

Eloise Harris, Bethnal Green & Bow CLP, Co-Chair of QMUL Labour Society

Emily Wimbush, Halesowen and Rowley Regis CLP

Daniel Derry, Stirling CLP, Chair of Stirling University Labour Society, LGBT+ officer for Scottish Labour students

Tessa Milligan, Hemel Hempstead CLP

Sean Smyth, Bristol West CLP, Co-Chair Manchester Labour Students (signed in personal capacity)

Nina de Ayala Parker, Finchley and Golders Green CLP

Amen Tesfay, Enfield North CLP, Youth Officer

Mary Kate Ross, Motherwell and Wishaw CLP

Oban Mackie, Bridgwater and West Somerset CLP

Sabrina Huck, Tooting CLP

Dominic Breen, Junior Campaign Coordinator for Runnymede and Weybridge CLP and former council candidate

David Klemperer, Oxford West & Abingdon CLP

Joshua Charters, Oldham West and Royton CLP, Secretary of Oldham & Saddleworth Young Labour

Lisa Phillips, Oldham East and Saddleworth Women’s Officer

Jack Knight, Monmouth CLP

Benjamin Chadwick, Labour International

Cllr George Hulme, Oldham East & Saddleworth CLP, Chair of Oldham & Saddleworth Young Labour

Ryan Bogle, Brighton Kemptown & Peacehaven CLP, Youth Officer

Javed Islam, Oldham West and Royton CLP, Treasurer of Oldham and Saddleworth Young Labour

Michael Bell, Newcastle East CLP

Lloyd Owen, Crewe and Nantwich CLP

Alex Holmes, Ilford South CLP, President of Birkbeck Labour Society, Secretary of Redbridge Young Labour, Vice Chair of Ilford South CLP

Patrick Jenkins, Labour for a Public Vote London Regional Organiser

Benjamin Glaves, Tatton CLP

Kira Millana Lewis, Bermondsey & Old Southwark CLP

Eileen Means, Bristol West CLP

Gerard Burke, Milton Keynes CLP

Jane Speller, Calder Valley CLP, joint Women’s Officer

Frank Chamberlain, Lewes CLP, Youth Officer

Mark Boothroyd, Camberwell and Peckham CLP, Unite health activist

Kai Greet, St Ives CLP

Mark McVitie, Westminster North CLP

Matthew Shannon, Nottingham East CLP, St Ann’s Branch Secretary

Ismaeel Yaqoob, Watford CLP

Jack Galea, Labour Students BAME Officer

Cathleen Clarke, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport CLP

Dan McGill, Old Bexley & Sidcup CLP, Policy Officer

Wrenna Robson, Cambridge CLP

Dennis Watling, Watford CLP, Youth Officer

Alun Barnett, Lewisham East CLP

Michael Millar, Nottingham South CLP

James Tait, The Wrekin CLP

Tom Cairns, Lewisham Deptford CLP

Liam Martin-Lane, Youth Officer, Ilford North CLP

Calix Eden, Lewisham West & Penge