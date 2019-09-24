Labour First-backed Katrina Murray elected CAC disabled members’ rep

Katrina Murray has won the post of disabled members’ representative on the conference arrangements committee (CAC), with 57% of the vote.

Murray, backed by Corbynsceptic campaign group Labour First, is a Unison activist, a former vice-chair of the National Policy Forum and a former president of the Scottish Trade Unions Congress. She was also National Women’s Committee representative to National Disabled Members’ Committee. Murray’s candidacy received the backing of Unison and Usdaw.

Other candidates for the new role included Wayne Blackburn and Andy Thompson, from Ladywood CLP. Thompson was backed by the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy (CLPD) and received 19% of the vote. Blackburn, from Pendle CLP, was supported by Corbynite campaign group Momentum. He received 12% of the vote.