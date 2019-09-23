Rebecca Long-Bailey backs ‘path to net zero carbon emissions by 2030’ target

Rebecca Long-Bailey used her contribution to a LabourList fringe event this afternoon to back a Green New Deal motion which will be debated on the conference floor tomorrow, which says a Labour government will ‘work towards a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2030’.

According to the Labour for a Green New Deal group, which drafted the policy proposal that became the most popular among CLPs this year, Long-Bailey has backed the campaign before but never the motion itself.

“The motion that Labour for a Green New Deal put forward is fantastic,” the shadow cabinet member said at the event called Labour’s next manifesto, “and I support it.”

The Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary added: “I think there’s another motion that’s gone through and I understand there have been discussion groups in the room…

“But I think getting there as quickly as we can, by 2030, provided – and I made this point to the room and this is reflected in the motion that we got which is great – provided that we’ve got a credible plan to back it up and provided that social justice is at its very heart to protect workers and ensure there’s a just transition.”

The composite motion wording supported by Long-Bailey is as follows:

“In collaboration with the trade unions and the scientific community, work towards a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2030, guaranteeing an increase in good unionised jobs in the UK, and the cost of which would be borne by the wealthiest not the majority; and implementing this target into law if it achieves a just-transition for workers.”